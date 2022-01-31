Myth or reality: what happens to your body when you eat chocolate

(Photo: Pixabay)

There is good news for lovers of chocolate. And it is that its basic ingredient, the cocoa, reports multiple benefits for our body and even improves our mood.

This was explained by María del Carmen Iñarritu Pérez, professor of the Department of Public Health of the Faculty of Medicine (FM) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). The expert said that cocoa, among other advantages, has anti-inflammatory effects, provided by the phytochemicals -or antioxidant substances- that the plant generates for its protection.

In addition, he noted that cocoa has nitric oxide, which sends signals to the arteries to relax and improve blood flow. This causes them to reproduce less clots, reducing the risk of suffering a stroke. Thus, regularly consuming this popular ingredient helps cardiovascular health. Y improves blood pressure.

The correct functioning of the blood flow contributes to taking care of the memory cognitive and performs neurogenesis -process by which new neurons are created-, slowing down neurodegeneration, mainly in older people. This disease causes the cells of the nervous system to stop working or die, but cocoa is a good natural antidote to prevent it.

Also, antioxidants protect cell membranes and help reduce cell damage. Cocoa also contains fiber and substances that improve the intestinal flora and, at the same time, help strengthen the immune system.

According to the UNAM researcher, the bitter or semi-bitter ones, which contain a greater amount of cocoa (70 to 80 percent), provide more health benefits, both physical and emotional.

(Photo: REUTERS/Jose Torres)

Improves mood

In Mexico, the old Mayan and Toltec civilizations they already knew the multiple benefits that cocoa brought to human health.

prehispanic cultures they used it as currency, and it was important in some rituals. As food, it was intended only for the upper classes. It was also consumed by people who were sad, because it was considered a food that improves mood.

The reason is that chocolate contains sensory substances, that is, that texture of flavor that melts in the mouth and that gives us a sense of reward and feel good. In addition, caffeine which helps improve mood and reduce fatigue; theobromine works as an antidepressant.

another substance is Salsolinol, a dopamine derivative that functions as a neurotransmitter and plays an important role in the reward system of the brain. “That’s why when we eat chocolate we feel more cheerful,” said the specialist.

However, this does not mean that all chocolates are healthy, far from it. the commons they only have 20 to 25 percent of cocoa, so its benefits are less, although the number of calories they have from sugar and milk are higher. In the case of white, it mainly contains cocoa butter.

How much chocolate do you recommend consuming per day?

The UNAM researcher recommends consuming a 10-gram dark or semi-sweet chocolate bar every day, but containing at least 70 to 80 percent cocoa. However, “if we consume it in excess, we will gain weight,” he warned.

KEEP READING:

Propheco: chocolate brands that contain excess calories and misleading advertising

The avocado in the spotlight: why some international chefs stopped consuming green gold

The increase in the price of lemon is “disproportionate”: the government goes after the intermediaries

Ticketmaster: how to request a refund with the new system suggested by Profeco