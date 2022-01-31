My Fitness, Xiaomi updates its application to monitor our health

Xiaomi has a large number of wearable devices. From your Smart Band to the Mi Scale, these devices are designed to monitor our physical form and to complement them is My Fitness.

Thanks to MIUIes, we have learned that the Mi Health app has been completely renewed, changing its name and adding new functions. Integrating most of the functionalities that we find in Xiaomi Wear.

Mi Fitness thus replaces Mi Health. A renewal whose objective on the part of Xiaomi seems to be to prepare the prelude to centralize all your applications related to health and physical activity in this app.

of course in her we can visualize all the data recorded as steps, calories or distance traveled. We can also perform the synchronization of our wearables.

Mi Fitness and Xiaomi Wear will live together for at least a while. But for the moment, only the following wearables will have official support:

Xiaomi SmartBand 6

Xiaomi SmartBand 5

Xiaomi Watch S1

Xiaomi Watch Color 2

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Sport

Redmi Watch 2

redmiwatch

redmi band

