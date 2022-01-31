MVS News – To clone or not to clone, Holistic Medicine and Can I spread COVID to my animals?

Preserving our animals forever is a fantasy that some humans have shared their life with a dog or cat they probably had. But it is not enough to use his genetic material to bring him back as he was, as he developed, because cloning reproduces the individual and their DNAbut not his personality. the biologist, Victor Hernandezbreaks it down for us.

holistic veterinary medicine examines the whole patient, the pattern of the disease, the environment in which they live, stress levels, nutrition and the relationship with their human, among other factors. It looks for the root of the pathology and this is how the path and therapies for its treatment are decided. The MVZ Alicia Arronaexplains it.

A french bulldog tuki He arrived at a veterinary clinic very listless, with a runny nose, cough and did not want to eat. He was infected with COVID by his owner. The MVZ David Gonzaleztalks about the protocol that must be followed in these cases and the care that we must have at homeif there is a sick person and prevent our animals from getting infected.



https://cdn.mvsnoticias.com/2022/01/70837eac-podcast-amortes-de-garra-29-ene-22.mp3

Don’t miss the live broadcast of Claw Loves with Dominique Peraltaevery Saturday from 02:00 to 03:00 in the afternoon. MVS 102.5 FM.