Musk offers young creator $5,000 to stop tracking him

A young man created a Twitter account that publishes all the movements of Elon Musk’s private jet. Musk, concerned about his privacy and security, offered him $5,000, a tiny part of his fortune, for complete control of the account and this information is no longer published.

The story goes like this. jack sweeney, a 19-year-old teenager, created in 2020 the Twitter account @elonJet, that through a bot tracks all the movements of Musk’s private jet, and publishes them on the social network, where everyone can access said information.

Not only that, the young man also manages other accounts that do the same with the private planes of characters, tycoons from the technology sector, such as Bill Gates Y Jeff Bezos, among others.

Landed in Hawthorne, California, US. Appx. ft. time 2 Hours : 38 Mins. pic.twitter.com/dlkRhlMj69 — Elon Musk’s Jet (@ElonJet) January 30, 2022

At this point it is important to mention that Sweeney, an Information Technology student at the University of Central Florida (UCF), performs the tracking using public ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) data, so that the tracking you do is not illegal.

Elon Musk worried about his safety

The important detail is that @elonJet currently has more than 176 thousand followers, while the other private plane tracking accounts do not exceed 4,000 followers, and perhaps that was what caught Musk’s attention to take action in the situation.

Sweeney narrates the Daily Mail that on November 30, 2021, Elon sent him a private message requesting to deactivate the account, citing security concerns: “Can you remove this? It’s a security risk”, can be read on the screenshots of the conversation.





In response, Sweeney told Musk yes, but it would cost him a Model 3, as a joke. The young student complements his answer by indicating that yes, he could give in to Musk’s request because his concerns are totally reasonable. However, he also mentions that “It would be nice” receive something in exchange for canceling the account, since the income it generates helps him in his studies.

Musk’s response came shortly after, asking how much he makes from the Twitter account, and Sweeney tells him that “Unfortunately” he only makes about 20 bucks a month. After a brief exchange criticizing the primitiveness of the air traffic control system, Musk offers Sweeney $5,000 for control of the account.





The young man responds by saying that it is a reasonable offer, but also asks the possibility of increasing the offer to $50,000, arguing that it would be a boon to his studies, and could help him get a car, even a Tesla Model 3.

After this, Musk did not respond and Sweeney insisted, even mentioning that “he came up with a few more solutions”, modifying its offer and raises to Musk even the change of payment for an internship. Elon responds by saying that “he’s thinking about it”.

This last exchange happened on December 31, 2021, and Sweeney says that so far he has not received any response or further messages from Musk. Therefore, @elonJet continues to post the movements of the Tesla and SpaceX owner’s private plane.

While ElonJet hasn’t come down but I have warned of it. We need to remember to keep our boundaries if we don’t it may have to come down or may forcibly be taken down. ElonJet was started to track business moves not to have people ambush Elon at airports. — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) January 3, 2022

However, at the beginning of the year, Sweeney published a tweet where he mentions that “we have to remember that we must keep our limits” to prevent @elonJet from being forcibly removed. In addition, he emphasizes that the account was started to follow business movements and not for people to ambush Elon at airports.

Images – Flickr (1, 2)