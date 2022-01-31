Musk offers $5,000 to student to delete Twitter account

They question Elon Musk’s new project 0:50

(CNN) — Josh Sweeney, a 19-year-old from Florida, turned down a $5,000 offer from Elon Musk to delete his Twitter account that tracks the billionaire’s private jet.

ElonJet has more than 150,000 followers, and uses a bot that Sweeney developed to monitor Musk’s flights. The account tweets when and where the plane takes off or lands and the duration of each trip.

The freshman has created a dozen flight bot accounts that follow the journeys of high-end tech titans like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

Took off from Hawthorne, Elon got PIA blocking program but already found the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/nOxNUxy5y5 — Elon Musk’s Jet (@ElonJet) January 26, 2022

Musk’s first direct message came on November 30, Protocol first reported.

“Can you delete this?” Musk asked Sweeney. “It’s a security risk.”

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX eventually offered the teen $5,000 to help stop “crazy people” from following his flights. Sweeney fired back by asking for $50,000, saying he could use the money for college and maybe a Tesla Model 3.

“I don’t like the idea of ​​being shot by a madman,” Musk said.

The last exchange of messages was on Wednesday, January 19, when Musk said that “paying to delete this” did not seem right to him. CNN Business saw the messages.

“Options other than pay, like an internship, would make deleting her a lot easier,” Sweeney replied. Musk still doesn’t respond.

CNN has contacted SpaceX for comment.

Sweeney said he has been a SpaceX fan since the first Falcon Heavy launch in 2018. His father works for an airline, fueling his interest in aviation.

“$5,000 is not enough for how much I get out of it,” Sweeney said. “It’s not a substitute for anything, like the fun factor.”

Sweeney did offer Musk some technical advice, telling the billionaire about a jamming program he could use to counter flight tracking programs.

“It sounds like he followed that advice,” Sweeney said, saying Musk is apparently currently using the blocking program.

So is Sweeney still able to track Musk’s flights despite the lockdown program? “Yes,” Sweeney said. “It’s just a little more complicated.”