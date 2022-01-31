Music and cinema center the cultural proposals of the Cervantes in Arnedo

SHARE TWEET WHATSAPP E-mail

The City Council of Arnedo has presented the programming of the Cervantes Theater. This began last Sunday and will continue throughout the month of February. The cultural activity kicked off with a fun comedy: ‘Mamá o Papá’. A film directed by Dani de la Orden and starring Paco León and Miren Ibarguren.

Among the films that will be screened these days, on Sunday the 13th, Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of ‘West Side Story’, one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history, will be screened. Winner of 3 Golden Globes and on Sunday the 20th you can see ‘La Hija’ by Manuel Martín Cuenca, starring Javier Gutiérrez and Patricia López Arnaiz. It has several nominations for the Goya awards. Also on Sunday 27th, film fans will be able to enjoy ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ by Guillermo del Toro.

In addition, as usual, the Arnedo cinema club will continue to offer its cultural proposal. On February 3 there will be a new film club session with ‘El amor en su lugar’, based on real events and which has several nominations for the Goya Awards and the Feroz Awards. In addition, on Thursday the 10th there will be a new appointment with the cinema club with the screening of the film ‘Six current days’, winner of the Silver Spike and Audience Award at the Valladolid Festival – Seminci.

The next appointment of the cinema club will be on the 17th with ‘First Cow’ by the award-winning director Kelly Reichardt, who returns with a moving story of friendship and picaresque in the Far West and in the last one the film ‘Life was that’ will be screened , starring Petra Martínez and Ana Castillo. Nominated for best new director and actress at the Goya Awards.

As far as musical activity is concerned, on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 February the Agustín Ruiz Municipal School of Music will offer its traditional winter concert, in which they will show the work done in the first half of the course. On the other hand, on Saturday the 19th the concert of ‘León impala and Lost Tapes’ will take place.

‘León Impala’ is the musical project of actors Chema León and Diana Palazón.