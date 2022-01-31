Moderna’s vaccine against receives full FDA approval

FDA approves Moderna’s vaccine 0:23

(CNN) — Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, Spikevax, has received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to press releases from the agency and Moderna.

Spikevax is now approved for use in people 18 years of age and older. But, it is not authorized to be applied in younger people.

Moderna is the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive full FDA approval. The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Comirnaty, has already been approved for use in people over 16 years of age and authorized for use in people aged 5 to 15 years.

Moderna said the FDA based its decision to fully approve the vaccine on shared scientific evidence, which included six-month follow-up data from a phase 3 clinical trial, as well as manufacturing and facility information required by the FDA.

“Our COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to hundreds of millions of people around the world, protecting people from COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. Full data from real patients and authorization to Spikevax in the United States reaffirms the importance of vaccination against this virus,” the company said in a statement.

“It’s a momentous milestone,” says Moderna

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel called the FDA approval a “transcendental milestone” in Moderna’s history, as it is their first product to be licensed in the United States.

“The full license of Spikevax in the US now joins that in Canada, Japan, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and other countries, where it has also been approved for use in adolescents. We thank the FDA for their review.” comprehensive review of our app. We are humbled by the role Spikevax is playing in helping to end this pandemic,” said Bancel.

Meanwhile, the FDA said Monday that the approval of Spikevax is an “important step” in the fight against the pandemic. And he added that people should be sure that Moderna’s vaccine “meets the FDA’s high safety standards” in terms of effectiveness and quality in the manufacture for its use.

“While hundreds of millions of doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people under emergency use authorization, we understand that for some people, FDA approval of this vaccine may instill confidence. when making the decision to get vaccinated,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock.

About the Moderna vaccine

Moderna’s vaccine has been available in the United States under an emergency use authorization since December 18, 2020. Since then, more than 204 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States, representing approximately 38% of all administered doses, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Currently, a booster dose of the vaccine in a 50-mg dose is available under the emergency use authorization for ages 18 and older. A 100-mg dose is authorized for low emergency use for immunocompromised persons 18 years of age and older who have undergone solid organ transplantation or who have been diagnosed with conditions considered to be at an equivalent level.

The vaccine has received approval in more than 70 countries, the statement says.

Almost 75 million people have completed their initial series with the Moderna vaccine, and about 38.5 million people have received a Moderna booster vaccine.

Covid-19 vaccine makers originally applied for emergency use authorizations because the process takes less time than full approval.

Emergency Use Authorization is what its name suggests: a medical product, like a vaccine, that gets special authorization from the FDA for use during an emergency. When the health emergency ends, “then any emergency use issued based on that declaration will no longer remain in effect,” according to the FDA.

CNN’s John Bonifield and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.