Minimal use of palliative radiotherapy in patients with lung cancer on the Island

Lung cancer has been classified in Puerto Rico as the third leading cause of cancer fatality in both men and women on the island and most lung cancer patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage of the disease.

Among the palliative alternatives for the condition is the early integration of palliative radiotherapy (RT), particularly for patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which is used to ultimately improve the quality of life of patients. this population by treating focal symptoms arising from the primary tumor or metastatic tumor, preventing disease progression in the treated area, or relieving suffering.

However, despite the potential benefits of palliative RT, there is significant variability in integrating this treatment into health care delivery, which may result in adverse health effects in the patient population and higher costs to patients. level of service provision.

Precisely this was the need from which a study carried out in Puerto Rico started, where researchers from the Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Puerto Rico also maintain that little is known about the use of this service in the Island in patients with NSCLCas well as the lack of information on the training of this type of palliative alternatives for this patient population.

The retrospective cohort study included data from 929 patients using data analysis between the period of 2009 to 2015 of the Puerto Rico Central Cancer Registry.

Among the most significant results was that of the evaluated sample, 33.80% received palliative RT in the first year after diagnosis. Other covariates that were associated with the use of this service were that the patient received chemotherapy and experienced the presence of symptoms.

Furthermore, they argue that those patients with health insurance Private patients were more likely to use palliative RT compared to Medicaid recipients.

For this reason, the study reveals worrying underuse of palliative RT among patients NSCLC with metastases in Puerto Rico and that additional studies are needed to better understand the barriers faced by this population.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lung cancer symptoms They can be different for each person.

These may include:

-Persistent or worsening cough.

-Chest pain.

-Difficulty breathing.

-Wheezing.

-Coughing up blood.

-Feeling tired all the time.

-Weight loss with no known cause.

