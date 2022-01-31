Minecraft NFT creators win $1.2 million and erase all traces of the project days later

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Another possible scam affects the world of NFTs again and, as has happened on other occasions, the creators of a project sell millions of dollars in tokens and then erase all traces and run away with the money.

Blockverse, a private Minecraft server that unofficially offered Minecraft NFTs, launched on January 23 and sold 10,000 NFTs in less than 10 minutes, earning nearly $1.2 million.

The expectation for the future and success of this Blockverse was high but everything was happy until a few days after the launch, the creators of the project decommissioned the website, Discord server, of the game and, most seriously, disappeared with the money.

This, as expected, generated the obvious discomfort of those who had spent large sums of money on these Minecraft NFTs, creating so much noise on social networks that the creators of Blockverse appeared to indicate that everything was legal and explain that they had unsubscribed. all because of the harassment and threats they received from various users, generated by the high rate of “gas fees”, the service charge to generate, buy or sell NFT.

As they indicated in an official statement: “There is absolutely no reason for us to leave permanently, since all the technical work and infrastructure for the project so far has already been put in place. In reality, it was more work to dismantle things to leave them, but again, everything was done in the interest of protecting personal safety.

Responses to the statement from the creators of the Blockverse have been mixed, and while some responses to the tweet where they published the link to the statement they have been supportive, it is already known that there is a group within the project community that is looking to take charge of it, a solution that would even be considered by the creators to avoid legal problems.

