Mila Kunis and Demi Moore are not fighting – Revista Para Ti

The actresses even have many things in common and their relationship is not bad at all.

Rumors of their enmity were always the order of the day. It is not for less: one is the current partner of Aston Kutcher and the other his ex. On many occasions these relationships are not good and there are fights.

aston kutcher between Demi Moore and Mila Kunis

The two have received accusations of not getting along countless times since Kunis Y kutcher They made their romance public as a result of their separation with Moore (the two married in 2015 after kutcher Y Moore they finalized their divorce in 2013).

One of the most notable rumors came in September 2019 when it was claimed that Kunis supposedly “hate” that Moore talk about your marriage kutcherwho is still a friend of his children, who would have appeared in the book of Moore Inside Out.

“It’s about so many things [Kunis] he doesn’t want his kids to read or make fun of them”claimed a source to Hollywood Lifewho stated that Kunis “I was not happy”.

Mila Kunis

The year before, in May 2018, it was allegedly alleged that Demi Moore it was still there “trying to meddle” in the life of kutcher giving them advice and buying gifts as they were expecting their second child. “[Kunis] he just snapped and told [Moore] that he had had enough. You want me to leave them aloneclaimed a source to OnlineRadar.

But it looks like the pair’s latest move tells us everything we need to know about their years of rumored feud.

their things in common

In a case of adults being adults that we love to see, that Mila Kunis Y Demi Moore They have proven once and for all that there is no bad blood here. The two teamed up for an AT&T commercial, in which they even poked fun at their joint romantic connection.

The commercial shows the duo attending a fake high school reunion where they both end up losing the “Most Admired Student” award to AT&T.

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis

“I had no idea we went to the same high school,” Told him Moore to Kunis (referring to the fact that they both attended school Fairfax High of California) in the clip, to which the star mila answered: “We have much in common.”

As for more proof that the two of you are on good terms? Okay, Kunis admitted that it was actually her who asked Moore that was part of the ironic commercial. “I thought it would bring humor and laughter to what was already a great ad”explained to Entertainment Tonight. “I went up to her and she was so thrilled that she jumped on board.”

Even before we heard the truth from the classy ladies, years of feuding rumors have actually been shot down several times before. In March 2019, the representative of Kunis criticized a false report about the drama between the two to gossip-cop from Suggest, claiming it was all “lies”.