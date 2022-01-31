Mexico’s agonizing draw with Costa Rica that compromised its pass to Qatar 2022

With a scoreless tie they shared points with the Ticos and kept 18 units (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Goalless and with one goal disallowed, the Mexican team tied with Costa Rica on the field of Aztec stadium. Despite the intentions of the team led by Gerardo daddy Martinothey could not get the victory to which they were forced to sneak into the second position of the concacaf octagonconsequently they stayed in the third place of the classification.

With a zero draw shared points with Ticos and they stayed with 18 unitsso in the duel before Panama they will play their automatic qualification to the worldotherwise they would be closer to a playoff.

Throughout the first part of the game, the Tri tried to approach the goal Keylor Navas; it was not until minute 31 that in a play starring Rogelio Funes Mori when danger to the Ticos.

Goalless and with one goal disallowed, the Mexican National Team tied with Costa Rica (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

chucky Lush He got the ball and faced the Costa Rican defense, but he couldn’t overcome them, so Funes Mori passed behind him and gave him the ball to finish the play. The ball was left to the forward of scratched and knew how to react, so sent the ball to the back of the net.

He knew how to finish off the ball and beat the skills of Keylor Navas so they sang the first goal song. While the Aztec team was celebrating the goal, the assistant referee raised his flag to mark an offside, so they had to annul the goal of Tri.

The referee’s decision was slow to be reflected because he did not immediately mark the offside. Briefly, the referees discussed and thus it ended up marking the annulment of the goal.

They annulled Rogelio Funes Mori’s only goal for being offside (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

After that move, the visiting country threatened the Tri so that Memo Ochoa he became the most outstanding player to keep the scoreless draw. The rest of the first part, the Costa Rican team tried to open the scoring, but without success.

The pressure began to tame the pupils of the daddy, so adjustments had to be made. For the second half, Gerardo Martino had to reformulate his offensive line, so he gave minutes to Henry Martin, Luis Romo and Alexis Vega.

His contribution allowed greater offensive arrivals to be generated but they did not materialize. Another outstanding action of the game was a shot from Luis chaka Rodriguez, at minute 60 it threatened Navas’ goal as the ball crashed into the crossbar. The rebound went out of bounds.

After in a Costa Rica defensive error, Luis Romo intercepted the ball on a bad start The Ticos and hit the ball twice, but unfortunately for the Olympic medalist, the ball hit the top post of the goal and it was not scored. The action occurred at minute 82 of the match.

El Tri tried to open the scoring, but failed (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The minutes passed and the opportunities of the Tri to take the victory they were running out. Impatience began to tame the footballers of the Tricolor. Even the daddy Martino he became involved in claims with the coaching staff of the Costa Ricans.

It should be noted that Mexico played with a controlled capacity due to the fact that the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) took advantage of the sanction of the FIFA without an audience to test its new access protocol to the Azteca Stadium.

Nearly two thousand people were part of the new experience to register fans entering the Azteca Stadium. Despite the low attendance, at the end of the game it was heard how the public asked for the exit of the Daddy MArtino.

KEEP READING:

Concacaf octagonal: this is how Mexico was in the tie for Qatar 2022

“Tata out”: this is how the Tri coach was beaten for his performance in the Azteca

Pato O’Ward won first place at the 24 Hours of Daytona