Mexico proves against Costa Rica that the Azteca stadium does not weigh in the Concacaf tie

Gerardo Martino’s team tied their second home game of the tie and confirmed what Héctor Herrera said a few days ago, the Azteca stadium does not intimidate rivals

The controversy before the game against Mexico Y Costa Rica was that if he Aztec stadium still “heavy”. Between the crossfire appears the 0-0 draw between the Tricolor and the Ticos, which gives life to the Central Americans in their search for the playoffs and puts the team from Gerardo Tata Martino.

On the side of the Ticos, they claimed that the Aztec stadium “doesn’t weigh anymore” and gave as an example the victory that the team from Costa Rica in the house of the Tricolor. In 2022, heading to Qatar, they showed that the property that is also the refuge of América and Cruz Azul, is not the same as before.

‘Chucky’ is the faithful reflection of the desperation in the Tricolor players imago7

Mexico, meanwhile, raised questions about the pressure it means for rivals in the Aztec, but addressed them to the public. This time, with only 2,000 fans “invited” by the Mexican Soccer Federation, they couldn’t show off their best soccer and ended up drawing a game that was counted as a victory, after the success in Jamaica.

On the field, Guillermo Ochoa had to appear on a couple of occasions to avoid the surprise of the Ticos and Keylor Navas was only a lookout, because, in the clearest for the Tricolor, the ball went to the posts, on two occasions.

The Trident formed by Hirving Chucky Lozano, Tecatito Corona and Rogelio Funes Mori barely generated a goal that was annulled for offside. Later, boos for the naturalized Mexican Argentine and the request of “Chicharo, Chicharo!” to a Tata Martino who refrains from calling the Galaxy striker,

At the final whistle, more boos came for a Tricolor that lost the opportunity to go to second place in the table and give chase to Canada, in search of the Concacaf leadership, in addition to exploding “Tata out! Get out Tata!”, regardless of the fact that the two thousand fans who went to the Azteca stadium were “invited” by the Tricolor.