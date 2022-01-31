Mexican National Team: El Tri draws against Costa Rica and the road to Qatar is complicated

The Azteca continues without regret in the World Cup qualifier heading to Qatar 2022, because tonight Mexico drew goalless against Costa Rica in the colossus of Santa Úrsula.

With a poor display by players like Héctor Herrera, the “Tri” let slip the possibility of settling in second position in the final hexagonal, since the defeat of the United States in Canada had left the way open for Mexico to overcome the stars and stripes in the fight for a direct ticket to the next World Cup.

Those led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino only had to beat Costa Rica, but despite the fact that they came to dominate the match for long periods, in the end the score ended tied so that the national team reached a total of 18 units.

A disallowed goal by Rogelio Funes Mori at minute 32, in addition to a ball to the crossbar by Luis Romo were the options in which Mexico caressed what could be the winning goal, this in a game in which the doors of the Azteca not open to the general public but only controlled animation groups were allowed access to avoid the discriminatory shout in the clearances of the visiting goalkeeper.

In the complementary part, “Tata” sent Orbelín Pineda and Luis Romo to the field, and although these modifications changed the face of the Mexican team, the “Tri” attackers never had the clarity to beat Keylor Navas’ goal.

After this draw, Mexico will see the need to get a good result against Panama on February 2, because in case of losing, the Canal team would beat them in the tie for Qatar.

JL