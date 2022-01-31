Metaverse: Ed Sheeran and Green Day will have Warner concerts at The Sandbox

Warner Music Group is partnering with The Sandbox, a virtual world where users can build and monetize thanks to blockchain technology. Warner Music’s project is to create a virtual space for concerts.

According to the company, the virtual place will be a “combination of musical theme park and concert hall”, which could have artists from their long list.

At this time, Warner has not confirmed which artists will appear, but its diverse roster includes artists such as Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Camila Hair Y green Day, among others.

musical metaverse

The Sandbox has already been used by some great artists and have held virtual concerts, including Snoop Dogg Y deadmau5, but this deal with Warner Music is the biggest to date, according to Techradar.

At the moment it is not known when Warner Music will debut in The Sandbox, but players can buy virtual spaces, which can reach very high prices.

