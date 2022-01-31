Meryl Streep improvised 25 phone calls in the scene of Don’t Look Up

Don’t look up is a movie that divides the waters: the public loved it or hated it. But what cannot be denied under any circumstances is the quality of the performances and its cast of multi-award winning actresses and actors.

No one is unaware that Meryl Streep’s talent is impressive, and the role of the bizarre president that she played in this film is confirmation. And not only because of what is in sight, but also because of a fact recently revealed by Netflix.

In a clip of how the film was made that the account of this platform shared on its social networks, the testimony of the director of this feature film, Adam McKay, drew attention.

“The scene that made us most excited was the first scene in the Oval Office. At the beginning of the scene where she had to hang up, Meryl improvised a different phone call every take we did. It was a masterful improvisational performance; I had never seen anything like it before,” he explained.

He added: “I’m not exaggerating, he made twenty to twenty-five absurd and completely different calls.” Some of which we can see in the clip about the Netflix movie. “I did improv in Chicago for five or six years, and I’m not saying I was the best at improvising, but I know how to do it.”

And I told Jonah [Hill]: I don’t think I was capable of doing that. I don’t think I could do it twenty or twenty-five times; maybe six or seven. But the aunt did not repeat herself once. It was impressive,” he continued.

Jonah Hill also repeated insults for hours

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Jennifer Lawrence sent her co-star Jonah Hill to the front.

The Oscar winner said her partner made it impossible for her to maintain her composure during the filming of Don’t Look Up. “It was very difficult to record with Jonah and not run away after every take to laugh,” the actress said.

“The character of Jonah is the son of the president but also the chief of staff, which some might see as nepotism. And he is the worst. It was very difficult to shoot with Jonah and not ruin take after take by laughing,” he confessed.

He further revealed, “We once spent an entire day of filming having him improvise insults against me. It was incredible”.