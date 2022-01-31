Meryl Streep and Diane Lane Team Up for Extrapolations, the Upcoming Apple TV+ Series

Apple TV+ extrapolations already have a pretty stacked launch, and they just added another handful of A-list actors. Variety reported that eight new cast members have joined the climate change anthology series, including Murray Bartlett, Yara Shahidi, Diane Lane, Heather Graham, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch, Hari Nef and Neska Rose.

Bartlett has been doing the rounds on Apple TV+ as this is the second series that has been announced to appear recently. She will also star in the second season of Physical, a series about a troubled housewife battling her demons through aerobics in the 1980s, directed by Rose Byrne.

Apple TV+ is known for delivering some absolutely incredible trouble for its streaming series, and Extrapolations is no exception. Actors previously announced for the series include the incomparable Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Marion Cotillard, Eiza Gonzalez, Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker, Edward Norton, Kit Harrington, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini.

The limited series will span eight episodes, each of which will be interconnected in some way while focusing on different ways that climate change is actively affecting the way we live our lives, and how life will change if we don’t do something about it. . Extrapolations will explore thematic elements of love, faith, work, and family through the lens of climate change and its all-consuming nature, and it looks like the series will also span a large amount of time throughout the 21st century.

While we know little about the roles of some previously announced cast members, there are few details about the roles of the newer Extrapolations additions. The series is currently in production and does not yet have a premiere date. @worldwide