MCU: Iron Man’s 10 Most Painful Losses, Ranked

Tony Stark, who has always been a controversial and divisive figure, especially in the comics, but also in the MCU, remains the pillar on which the Marvel Cinematic Universe is based. Masterfully portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., the character manages to garner both an incredible number of fans and his own share of detractors.

His death in Avengers: Endgame it marks the end of an era, and even those who don’t particularly like it have to acknowledge the weight of their sacrifice. But if there is something that really defines Tony, it is loss. He may be a rich industrialist, but that too comes at a high cost. His superhero life is similar, and he has as many defeats and losses as he has victories.

10 Obadiah Stane’s betrayal is an unexpectedly painful blow

Like armor, heroes are forged in fire, and Tony is no different. Following a weapons presentation in Afghanistan, he is kidnapped by terrorists. He later learns that the person who set it up was none other than his associate, Obadiah Stane. A former friend of Tony’s father, Howard, Obadiah was practically a part of Tony’s life before he could walk.

When Tony returns from Afghanistan, he trusts Obie with the knowledge of the reactor. Obie then proceeds to lock Tony out of the company through the Board of Directors, then attacks him to claim the arc reactor in his chest. Obie is ultimately killed after a confrontation with Tony’s Iron Man, but his death and betrayal is a breach of trust and the loss of someone who had been close to Tony.

9 Loses Health And Freedom Being Kidnapped In Afghanistan

The turning point in Tony Stark’s life is, without a doubt, what happened to him in Afghanistan. After his convoy is attacked by terrorists, Tony is critically injured by a bomb of his own design. He only survives the attack thanks to the intervention of Doctor Ho Yinsen.

Yinsen implants a car battery in his chest, which would help move the shrapnel away from his heart. But Tony remains a captive of the Ten Rings, and for the next several months, he remains there, having been coerced by the terrorists into building weapons for them.

8 Ho Yinsen’s Loss Sets The Course Of His Superhero Career

During Tony’s kidnapping, Ho Yinsen remains by his side, helping him as he presumably meets the demands of the Ten Rings. With Yinsen’s help, Tony manages to create the first version of his arc reactor by recovering the palladium from his bombs. He builds the Iron Man Mark I to break free from captivity, planning to take Yinsen with him.

Unfortunately, things quickly go awry when the terrorists become suspicious of Tony’s movements. Yinsen confronts the group to buy time, but is mortally wounded. When Tony finds him, he explains that he always intended to die for having lost his family. With his last breath, he instructs Tony not to waste his life, and his words leave a strong impression on Tony.

7 Captain America’s Lies Break A Bond That Should Have Been Stronger

Throughout his life as a superhero, Tony becomes an Avenger and meets Captain America. Tony and Steve are very different people and that shows up many times in that they have different views on things. Still, Tony continues to regard Steve as a friend, until he discovers that Steve has been keeping the Winter Soldier’s involvement in his parents’ deaths a secret.

Tony understandably feels betrayed and attacks both Steve and Bucky. Although it may seem like an overreaction and has caused many viewers to dislike Tony, it’s understandable from a purely emotional perspective. The incident causes a permanent rift in the Avengers, which remains until Avengers: Endgame.

6 Pepper Nearly Died During Aldrich Killian’s Attack

Tony’s relationship with Pepper Potts is one of the strongest bonds he has had throughout his life. They don’t always see eye to eye, especially when it comes to Tony’s determination to be Iron Man, but their romantic relationship ends up surviving all the disagreements and thriving. However, Pepper has to go through her own ordeal.

She is kidnapped by Aldrich Killian, who experiments on her using the Extremis serum. Watching Pepper get tortured is hard enough, but in the confrontation between Tony and Killian, Pepper falls from a great height right into the fire. For a few minutes, Tony is convinced that he has lost her. Fortunately, it is revealed that he has survived thanks to the serum.

5 The Loss Of JARVIS Takes Tony’s Closest Mate

The AI ​​JARVIS, Tony’s longtime partner, is one of the most underappreciated characters in the movies. First invented as a simple natural language user interface, JARVIS finally becomes a true AI. Tony always has JARVIS to rely on, and he takes care of much of his business and personal life.

After the awakening of Ultron in Age of Ultron, the first thing he does is attack JARVIS. The AI ​​survives and later agrees to be transferred into Vision’s body. The Avengers’ interference causes the process to become chaotic. Vision is born, but it is not JARVIS. So it’s safe to say that the Avengers’ doubt about Tony – and their trust in Wanda Maximoff’s word – kills Tony’s closest companion.

4 Loses James Rhodes for Erik Killmonger’s betrayal

Tony Stark has a very painful fate in the Disney + series What If…? He is brutally murdered in almost every episode he appears in. One of the most notable cases is the episode What If… Killmonger will rescue Tony Stark? In this installment of the series, the Afghan hijacking never occurs, as Erik intervenes before Tony is injured. He never becomes Iron Man and befriends Erik.

Unfortunately, Erik only uses it to advance his own technology so he can launch an attack against Wakanda. During his plan, Erik kills James Rhodes, Tony’s best friend. Tony learns the truth and attempts to kill Erik as well, but Killmonger is the victor in their confrontation, sealing Tony’s fate.

3 The death of his parents is a wound that never truly heals

From the earliest installments of the MCU, Tony makes it clear that he had a contentious relationship with his father Howard. According to Tony, Howard never expressed any feelings of affection and was content to send him to boarding school. Still, his death and that of his wife leave a deep wound in Tony’s psyche, especially since their last conversation was one of anger. He will later attempt to overcome it using BARF technology, with limited success.

The revelation that they were murdered makes matters even worse, and Tony is visibly devastated as he watches the video of their deaths. With the Time Heist, Tony gets the chance to see his father one last time, and seems to come to terms with his feelings for Howard. But the wound of his death is, without a doubt, one of those that still torments him.

2 Peter’s death is the reason Tony agreed to the time theft

Although Tony loses a lot during Civil War, he gains someone new. His recruitment of Spider-Man is somewhat questionable due to his age, but he and Peter become very close throughout the following films. Tony is his mentor, providing Peter with advanced suits of armor that protect him throughout his adventures.

Peter is among those who die in the Snap. Tony can do nothing but hold Peter in his arms as the young man dies. It is an incredibly painful time, and his pain accompanies him throughout his difficult journey to Earth. Later, he starts over with Pepper and initially refuses to help the Avengers in the time heist. It’s a photo of him and Peter that makes him change his mind and invent time travel.

1 Loses His Life To Defeat Thanos

After the theft of time, the Avengers manage to reverse the snap. But the Thanos of an alternate 2014 strikes, leading to a final showdown between Earth’s forces and the Mad Titan. During the final climax, just as Thanos seems about to win again, Tony manages to steal the Infinity Stones from Thanos’ glove.

He uses them himself to defeat Thanos and his army, but in the process, he takes irreversible damage. He dies peacefully with his friends and his wife by his side, and Pepper tells him that he can rest now.