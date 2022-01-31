Maverick’ in the Super Bowl Finals

Although the long-awaited final of the Superbowl, one of the biggest sporting events of the year, will not take place until February. That does not mean that the previous games are not used to launch powerful advertisements and commercials about films whose target may be closely related to American sports. It is the case of Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the iconic 1986 film in which Tom Cruise will return to put on the pilot’s helmet 35 years later. For this reason, Paramount Pictures has not missed the opportunity to show new images of the film from a speech by Cruise himself, connecting the speed and action to the enthusiasm related to that NFL confrontation that faced the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The two minute clip It is interspersed with many aerial shots and images of the game, but it can help us to know, little by little, the final form that the bet directed by Joseph Kosinski will have. This combination seeks to attract the attention of sports fans that, as we know, in the United States is closely linked to the “American” and the recurrent patriotism that is lived on the other side of the pond. The actor himself uses in his speech the relationship of the sport with its next title: “Life is more fun when it comes to a little action”.

They do not appear in this preview, but in Top gun: Maverick they also appear Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Monica Barbaro like the new recruits where Maverick trained as a pilot and where he now works as an instructor. The cast is joined in the same way by other familiar faces such as Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez and Jay Ellis.

Recently, Paramount Pictures announced that the new installment of Mission Impossible it would not arrive until 2023However, Cruise fans will certainly enjoy how fast-paced and frenetic this high-flying sequel looks, set to hit theaters. next May 27, 2022. Meanwhile, we can only enjoy the message of its protagonist and the official synopsis of the story:

“After more than thirty years serving as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, motivating young pilots and paring the rank advancement that would leave him unable to fly. Crossing his path will be Bradley Bradshaw (Milles Teller), the son of a late friend of Maverick and a special and risky mission for the new cadets. The protagonist will be confronted with his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly.”