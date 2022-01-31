‘Masters of the Universe’: The Netflix movie will have Kyle Allen as He-Man

Netflix continue and continue to produce products derived from the license Masters of the Universe. After premiering the animated series revelation by Kevin Smith and give shelter to a reboot of cartoons in three dimensions, the streaming platform has confirmed that reviving the parked film project from live action. The production, of which we have spoken in Vandal Random for years, has been reborn from its ashes and already has a leading actor, Kyle Allenwho will be in charge of embodying He-Man after passing through West Side Story by Steven Spielberg.

Kyle Allen to be the new He-Man on the big screen

Kyle Allen will be in charge of giving life to the young prince who will have to recover his forgotten land and save it from the evil Skeletor. As confirmed dead linePrince Adam will have to recover Eternia using his strength, his intellect, and the power that resides in Castle Grayskull. Masters of the Universethe Mattel toy linewas a success in the 80s, counting on the production of cartoons He-Man and the Masters of the Universe as the core and axis of everything. Allen’s choice is not accidental, he has been appearing in great films and series such as ThePathand in West Side Story has become a star in the making.







“ Those responsible for The Lost City and the screenwriter for Shang-Chi will be in charge of bringing the film to life

The Netflix project to have Aaron Nee and Adam Nee (The lost City) as directors, as well as the screenwriter of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, David Callaham, in charge of the libretto. It must be remembered that this is the film that Sony itself tried to bring to fruition in its day, which had a draft and Noah Centineo himself as Prince Adam, but which has finally ended up in the hands of the streaming platform. Netflix prepares live-action adaptations of one piece, and a few months ago, premiere Cowboy Bebop, which ended up being cancelled. The Mattel license had in the eighties a film directed by Gary Goddard with Dolph Lundgren like the hero Despite its poor quality and box office failure, it has become a cult classic.