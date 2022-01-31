Mason Greenwood is arrested after being accused of abuse and rape | sports

Mason Greenwood stars in the latest case of sexist violence in the Premier League. The 20-year-old Manchester United player has been arrested by the police after his partner, Harriet Robson, accused him of abuse and rape through a series of videos and photographs that she has posted on her social networks.

The images provided by Greenwood’s girlfriend are explicit, as they show bruises and cuts. Audio has also come to light in which the footballer allegedly forces Robson to have sex with him. United have already separated him from the team and he will not train or play with the ‘Red Devils’ until the facts are clarified.

In a similar situation is Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy, who disappeared from the pitch in the summer after being accused of various sexual offences. Since then, the French defender has been accused by five women of seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault. The events occurred between October 2020 and August 2021. The world champion has been detained since August and was released on bail earlier this year, pending the trial that will rule on whether he is innocent or guilty next June 27th.

Also awaiting trial is Giggs, the still Wales coach. The United legend was arrested in November 2020 when the police came to his residence due to a neighbor’s alert upon hearing a loud argument. Giggs was accused of psychologically abusing his ex-partner for years and of attacking and physically harming her sister.

