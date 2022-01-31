Mary Jane shoes: These are the best jeans to combine in 2022

Any lover of the fashion industry will know that mary jane shoes they have radiated elegance and comfort since their origins. They emerged in the twenties and, since then, they have not ceased to become the object of desire of style prescribers. Even in the case of a classic footwear -as happens with moccasins- the mary jane have been evolving with the infinite trends that have emerged since then, retaining, however, the distinctive strap placed on the ankle or on the instep. And the truth is that, although we find ourselves before a iconic design that has never stopped being in vogue, it was since the appearance of the acclaimed series of Bridgerton They were once again the center of all eyes.

Mary Jane shoesthey came to stay and so they have predicted the Fashion Weeks that will take place next Spring 2022. Our nostalgic feeling remains on the surface with the return of pieces that remind us how they marked a before and after in our sector. Halfway between aesthetics preppy and the pin-up, the absolute rulers of the wardrobes of style figures such as Carrie Bradshaw –and her interpreter Sarah Jessica Parker– and Anne Hathaway have been proclaimed.

It is possible that throughout the present year 2022 the mary jane shoes lead the top of the trends in terms of footwear, as they provide all the possible stylistic benefits to our daily looks: from comfort, to elegance, through avant-garde airs. Inquiring about how they have been carried out since 2021 can be helpful in drawing up our own style guide and not falling into error. Remember that there are infallible alliances, such as the mary jane and the jeans, which will become successful looks despite time.

What are the best jeans to combine with Mary Jane shoes?

flared jeans

Mango black Mary Jane ballerinas. Courtesy Mango.

The flared cut or flared hem It was a silhouette that revolutionized the stylistic landscape in the 60s and 70s. Today, they continue to be proclaimed the ideal choice for those who want to add to an extremely classic and simple version of the mary jane some jeans to provide an apex of avant-garde.

Cuffed Hem Skinny Jeans