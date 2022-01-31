Martinoli’s brutal criticism of Héctor Herrera for his performance with El Tri

(Photo: Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports)

The tie that got the Mexican team in view of Costa Rica at Aztec stadium left a bad taste in the mouths of fans Tri Well, despite the fact that they had the opportunity to climb places in the table of Concacaf, the national team tied with the Ticos and with that he finished in third place.

Among the players who were criticized, they highlighted the comments that were received Hector Miguel Herrera. The Atlético de Madrid midfielder lost some balls and let the team escape important counterattacks.

Christian Martinoli, commentator for aztec tv, did not lose sight of mistakes of Hector Herrera and while broadcasting the game he launched a forceful criticism of the work he has shown H H in the matches of the Mexican National Team.

And it is that when a counterattack was being prepared in favor of the Tri, Herrera let a ball escape and it was there Martinoli reproached the performance of the player 31 years old. He reminded him that he is part of the players of Diego Simeon, technician of the mattresses, so he demanded more delivery on the field.

In the style of Martinoli, the sportswriter released his comment during the live broadcast of the game and exploded against Héctor Herrera.

“Héctor Miguel, for the love of God I ask you! You train with ‘El Cholo’. Have a little more dynamic daddy! Or did that just finish you off?

Not satisfied with the first reproach, Martinoli ironized the training that Herrera does with Simeone in Europe, also known as The cholo, and mocked that he would go to ask the Argentine strategist not to demand more from the Mexican midfielder.

“Did El Cholo wear out your legs in training?! to go claim him!”

For your part Luis Garcia recognized that Héctor Herrera made a mistake in reading the play and stopped the possible counterattack that would have favored those led by Gerardo daddy Martino.

“The truth is that here Herrera can put together a counterattack, it is four against three in favor of the Mexican team and he throws a pass behind Rodríguez. But Herrera has been playing like this for several months; It is not that Herrera is at this level below what we know him, “added the Doctor Garchy

Under the same narrative, Luis García explained that great part of the national teams should give opportunity to new generations and several of the soccer players of the generation of Héctor Herrera would be in the last opportunities with the Tri.

His comment was shared, like Martinoli, in the narration of the match.

“This Selection is a hybrid because painfully this ‘golden generation’ is already out, it’s a foot and a half out. What happens is that they are going to put up with them, they are going to try to keep the door open for (Andrés) Guardado, Herrera, (Héctor) Moreno and (Guillermo) Ochoa, who have already gone. Great players, 700,000 games in Europe, 50,000 World Cups, Copa America but they were alreadyGarcia analyzed.

In social networks, the different fans also spread the little speed that the player showed of Atlético de Madrid with the Tri and quickly became a trend on Twitter the name of Hector Herrera.

His ineffectiveness in the line of play caused netizens to mock his work on the court of the Azteca, because days before the match at home he spoke in an interview with WRadius and affirmed that the localía in the Colossus of Santa Ursula “it no longer weighs”. On Twitter, fans mocked Héctor Herrera and his ineffectiveness with the team.

Comments like “Infamous thing about Héctor Herrera. I don’t know how he can be a starter”, “A country where Héctor Herrera is a national team player and always plays by decree is doomed to mediocrity” and “Oops… If there is a contest for the slowest in the world, Héctor Herrera loses it for not even arriving at the event”, were some of the many comments that circulated on the internet.

