Marko: “Bottas is a loser when it comes to overtaking”

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says Valtteri Bottas is a loser when it comes to overtaking on the track. The Austrian maintains that the Finn is a very fast driver, but he always has a hard time gaining positions when he is in traffic and that is the big difference he sees between Sergio Pérez and him.



Bottas and Pérez have played the role of second driver during the past season, in which the Finn beat the Mexican and that ended up being key for Mercedes to win the Constructors’ Championship. Of course, although Valtteri was ahead in terms of points, Sergio was key to the Drivers’ World Championship, with his great defense work against Lewis Hamilton in Turkey and Abu Dhabi.



Marko has applauded the great work of his driver in those races, which were key for Max Verstappen to be proclaimed world champion. In addition, the Austrian points out that Bottas is unable to gain positions on the track and despite the fact that he has great speed in one lap, he does not know how to come back from behind.

“There is a big difference between Pérez and Bottas, who he is a loser when it comes to overtaking on the track. Bottas is a very fast driver, but he is unable to gain positions when he is in traffic,” Marko told Autorevue magazine, according to the Turkish delegation of the Motorsport.com website.

Looking ahead to 2022, Marko believes that Pérez should improve in qualifying and start the races from higher positions. In his first year at Red Bull, the Mexican had a similar pace to Verstappen in long runs, but having to come from behind and start from behind on most Sundays, few realized it.

“If you start a race ninth or even 11th, all the qualities that Perez has to face a race are not going to help the team. He has ridden at the same level as Max on some Sundaysbut it is something that you do not realize because of the fact that it has to recover lost ground and gain positions against other cars”, Marko has expressed to close.

