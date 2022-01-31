Madonna wants to repeat the historic kiss with Britney Spears: “It would be great”

Madonna and Britney Spears kiss during their performance in 2003 at the MTV Music Awards He gave a lot to talk about. Almost 20 years later, fans still remember him. On that occasion Christina Aguilera was also on stage but she did not take the camera.

The eternal “material girl” answered some questions to her followers on the networks. A fan asked her if she was planning to go on a world tour. “Stadium, baby! Me and Britney, what’s up with that?”, He replied to everyone’s surprise.

She then stated that she was not sure if Spears would agree with the idea. “No, yes, I would be interested. She would be really cool. We could recreate the original (kiss),” Madonna added.

At the end of last year, the princess of pop maintained that she was not interested in returning to the stage. “I know that already I’m not playing on big stages with my loud band, but I have to be honest: life on the road is difficult, “he said.

“My first three years of touring were great, but I’ll be completely honest, after those three tours and the pace I was going at… I don’t think I ever want to do it again!! ! I hated it!!!” she added.

Madonna supported Britney Spears with a curious video on social networks

On several occasions, the 63-year-old star showed his support for Britney. She considers her her heiress in music.

In April, he published a curious video, with an application that distorts a photo and serves as an animation. The artist chose the cover of her album Madame X (2019) where her lips, in the best “lip-sync” style, simulate singing Britney’s classic, “… Baby One More Time”.

“I love this song… I love the girl who sings it.”Madonna wrote alongside the clip. The post received a large number of likes and comments. She went to support her colleague in difficult days due to the guardianship she had with her father.

Christina Aguilera told why Britney Spears stole the limelight in the kiss with Madonna

These three figures of music surprised on the imposing stage of the 2003 MTV Awards. The first kissed the young artists on the mouth. It was a kind of coronation.

But the world remembers more the kiss between Madonna and Britney. It was the first and the cameras broadcast that moment live. In 2018. Aguilera told why the kiss between her and her colleague was barely seen for a few seconds.

“Do you know why they did it? They turned the camera to get Justin Timberlake’s reaction. It was a picture of Justin’s reaction. They were a couple, but even so, it was somewhat low, “described the artist on the “Radio Andy” program.

“I saw the newspaper the next day and said: ‘Okay. I guess I stayed out of it. I mean, it all happened so fast. The important thing is that I was, because I could have been on tour at the time or whatever, “he said.

The memorable day when he kissed Britney Spears and Madonna. (SCOTT GRIES / AFP)

Aguilera assured that it is a subject that no longer bothers her. “I had my own show that night. I performed ‘Fighter’ with Dave Navarro and it was a spectacular performance, so at the end of the day, everything that happened that night seems fine to me”.