Madelene Wright, the player who opened her Only Fans, steals all eyes by posing in a daring bodysuit

In recent months, several entertainment and sports personalities have joined one of the most popular platforms for exclusive content, this was the case of the British footballer, Madelene Wright.

The player was discharged at the end of 2021 due to a series of disciplines, including uploading a photo in which she simulated driving with the paws of a dog or while driving drinking Champagne.

For that reason, Charlton Athletic decided to drop her, so being without a team, she chose to open her Only Fans account, where she has been a total success in Great Britain, charging $33 a month for subscription.

Madelene has more than 200 thousand followers on her official Instagram account and her photos in which she shows off her most daring side in a tiny swimsuit usually have thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.