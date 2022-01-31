Macky González will leave Exatlón All Star due to health problems and this Legend would be his REPLACEMENT

Exathlon All Star promises to be one of the most important seasons in the entire history of the TV Azteca reality show, after several months observing rookie and slightly experienced athletes, finally the production decided to bring together a colossal group, being pure legends who will dispute the battles within this new season.

Having great athletes within the red and blue team, the fans of Exathlon All Star They have shown their excitement to see their favorite participants return to the beaches of the Dominican Republic to compete for a new medal and an amazing victory, which could become the most important in their reality show career.

Speculation and rumors about the returning athletes left fans of the reality show speechless, as Exathlon All Star It will be the season with the largest number of athletes well known for their incredible performance in each of their seasons, plus many favorites from the fifth season will have a second chance to win.

One of my favorites so far is macky gonzlez, who had an amazing performance in her recent participation in the TV Azteca reality show, unfortunately for the athlete her health problems will be a strong obstacle in her way during this new season.

The athlete who will replace Macky González

It was the same “Queen of spoilers” who announced that unfortunately the departure of Macky Gonzalez of Exathlon All Star It is official, and that the athlete will not be able to finish even her first month on the beaches of the Dominican Republic, all due to her terrible back problems.

The production had to make an immediate decision about the replacement of the blue athlete, so within Exathlon All Star we will see the return of Doris Del Moral, blue athlete who managed to become one of the strongest participants of her season.

Doris del Moral She will arrive to surprise all her fans after having a brief participation in the fifth season within the duel of legends, so now will be her opportunity to show that she is still one of the best.

On the other hand macky gonzalez She must take care of her back injury in depth, since being a high-performance athlete, it could affect her career a lot, leaving her out of future seasons or participations.

the premiere of Exathlon All Star will give us a new beginning of the TV Azteca reality show, waiting to see the incredible season that the production has been promising for several weeks.