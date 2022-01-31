Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

For the first time in NFL history, it will be the turn of the Rams and Bengals to settle the league champion in a Super Bowl

The story of ‘Cinderella’ had a new edition with the Cincinnati Bengals who, against all odds, end up leaving the great favorites and current champions of the American Conferencethe Kansas City Chiefs.

Nothing that you do not know or have seen, but the victory of the Bengals gives them the well-earned right to dispute the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl LVI will present us with an unprecedented duel between the Rams and Bengals. ESPN.com

What does this team led by a young coach like Zack Taylorwho before the start of the season was sitting in the hot seat?

The results were required for taylorand boy did he respond with a vengeance.

The vertical and explosive offensive commanded by the new sensation of the NFLJoe Burrowalready attracts the reflectors. Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and the offensive line, they will test one of the best defenses with Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd.

That is one of the most attractive confrontations, for what it represents the aggressiveness and strength of the front seven of the new champions of the National Conference.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

That offensive line Cincinnatiso criticized last week for the nine catches he suffered Burrowthe thorn was removed and only allowed one against the chiefs.

The obvious question is, how many are you going to allow the ramswho brought to mistreat Brady last week and this week Jimmy Garoppolo?

Burrow and his friends are very entertaining, but as rarely, an offensive line will have the attention and I am not exaggerating in saying that this could be one of the keys to next Super Sunday.

The low will be your tight end CJ Uzomah It hurts, since he’s been a strong player in that offense.

On the other side of the ball, the bet of Sean McVay for matthew stafford already paid dividends. The veteran quarterback arrived and has made a difference. I am convinced that, having preserved Jared Goffthis team would not have achieved what it has been able to do Staffordwho we always knew was a very wasted player with the Detroit Lions.

2 Related

The offensive line of Los Angeles Ramsknew how to slow down the powerful defensive line of the San Francisco 49ersand it does not seem that the defense of the Bengalscan emulate that of the Ninersalthough they were able to press and capture four times Mahomes.

The arrival Odell Beckham Jr. has revolutionized the passing offense, which was already powerful with the best receiver in the league, cooper kupp.

If they can retrieve Tyler Higbeehis tight end, and running back Cam Akers the offensive will have no pretext.

Perhaps, the Achilles heel of the National monarchs is on the perimeter.

Jalen Ramsey surely he will be in charge of covering the best offensive weapon of the Bengals in this case, chase.

having resorted to Eric Weddlewho was already retired, gives an idea of ​​the urgency in that unit.

Finally, I want to share my enthusiasm to see a superbowl different, with teams that, on their own merits and against the odds, with a young quarterback and the other veteran, inspiring stories.

Hopefully this game meets the expectations we have in it.