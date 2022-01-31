Lin-Manuel Miranda explains why he turned down the chance to host the Academy Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda just had a great year. He put out a film version of his first musical. in the heightswas part of writing the music for two original animated musicals and made his directorial debut with tick, tickBoom! With that in mind, one would think that he could be in the running to host the Academy Awards this year. Since he has now shared the creative of multiple scripts, he has thought it through and the Oscars hosting concert is not for him.

As Miranda celebrates a fruitful 2021 and the Oscars continue to search for a host, the hamilton The playwright opened up about why he can’t be counted on to headline Hollywood’s biggest night:

I’ve said no in the past. I really don’t think that’s my skill set. Being a host is not something I feel comfortable with, mainly because I have been lucky enough to work with amazing hosts. I’ve written for Neil Patrick Harris, I’ve written his opening and closing numbers for the Tonys. That’s another thing. He’s a genius at it, him and Hugh Jackman. In fact, I don’t think… that it’s not something that I feel secure in.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker