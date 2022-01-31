Lin-Manuel Miranda explains why he turned down the chance to host the Academy Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda just had a great year. He put out a film version of his first musical. in the heightswas part of writing the music for two original animated musicals and made his directorial debut with tick, tick… Boom! With that in mind, one would think that he could be in the running to host the Academy Awards this year. Since he has now shared the creative of multiple scripts, he has thought it through and the Oscars hosting concert is not for him.

As Miranda celebrates a fruitful 2021 and the Oscars continue to search for a host, the hamilton The playwright opened up about why he can’t be counted on to headline Hollywood’s biggest night:

I’ve said no in the past. I really don’t think that’s my skill set. Being a host is not something I feel comfortable with, mainly because I have been lucky enough to work with amazing hosts. I’ve written for Neil Patrick Harris, I’ve written his opening and closing numbers for the Tonys. That’s another thing. He’s a genius at it, him and Hugh Jackman. In fact, I don’t think… that it’s not something that I feel secure in.

while talking with Persons Lin-Manuel Miranda shared that he doesn’t feel “safe” being able to host, especially considering he’s worked behind the scenes with previous Tonys hosts Neil Patrick Harris and Hugh Jackman. The Tick, tick… boom! The director said he was “happy to write for the host” of the Oscars as he has for the equivalent of the Broadway awards show, but Miranda turned down the opportunity and would if asked again.

In 2017, Miranda shared that he was looking forward to hosting the Oscars: “ the most thankless task in the world ”. Five years later, Miranda’s thoughts on the matter are the same. The Academy Awards haven’t had a host since Jimmy Kimmel did in 2018. The following year, Kevin Hart was set to host before a Twitter controversy. led him to resign and the award ceremony continued without one.

The Academy Awards have been struggling to stay relevant as ratings plummet almost every year and the 2021 ceremony it was thought to be a disaster for long. After three years without a host, the Academy has said it will hire one or more hosts by 2022. A recent report claimed that Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has been contacted to host but at this time it has not been announced who will step up and do the show this year.