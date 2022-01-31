Lifestyle and genetic factors predispose to diabetes

Those who know about the disease and its medications are more committed to their therapies and are empowered, according to Dr. Leticia Hernández.

Dr. Leticia Hernández, elected president of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology (SPED).

Dr. Leticia Hernández will be the one who will preside from now on the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology (SPED); projects continue to focus on providing education to patients through social platforms and thus be able to reach young and adult patients who use these platforms.

In addition, from the SPED, they want to work on prevention, given that the highest incidence is in diabetes type II, so they want to focus on it in order to prevent.

One of the reasons why Dr. Hernández believes that the incidence of diabetes increases is due to the aging of the population, the majority of whom are 65 years old and who are the most affected by diabetes.

In terms of younger people with diabetes, the lifestyle and genetic factor prevails, since, being Puerto Ricans and Latinos, there is a greater predisposition, to which, especially if you add a sedentary lifestyle and, at the same time, having an obesity condition, the probability increases.

It should be noted that diabetes type 2 is a disability in terms of regulating the level of glucose in the body, as fuel. In the long term, this condition leads to increased circulation of sugar in the bloodstream. In turn, elevated blood glucose levels may cause disorders in the circulatory systemimmune and nervous.

In diabetes type 2 you will find two linked problems; On the one hand, the pancreas does not produce enough insulin and, therefore, the cells do not respond appropriately, so they consume less sugar.

Usually, diabetes was known for his appearance in adult lifehowever, it is now known that diabetes type 1 and 2 can appear not only in adulthood, but also in childhood. This is due to the number of children and youth who suffer from obesity.

Although there is no cure for diabetes type 2, taking certain steps, such as losing weight, eating healthy, and exercising, may help bring the disease under control. But if this is not enough to control glucose, then the patient may need medication.

symptoms of diabetes type 2 develop slowly, even patients can spend years without knowing they have it. But, the symptoms that may appear are frequent urination, increased thirst, hunger, involuntary weight loss, fatigue, blurred vision, frequent infections, sores that do not heal quickly, tingling or numbness in the extremities, as well as areas darkened skin, usually on the neck and armpits.

The risk factors, as the specialists emphasize, are being overweight, storing fat in the abdomen, inactivity, having a family history, ethnicity, age, among others.

Finally, Dr. Hernández stressed that she loves leaving the office to create programs and be able to help the affected population, providing them with timely information.

