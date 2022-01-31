Leonardo DiCaprio joins the fight for Intag

IBARRA.- The actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio joins the request to the Council of the Judiciary of Imbabura to protect and respect the rights of Nature and communities of Intag, one of the most biodiverse spaces in the world, threatened by the Llurimagua mining concession .

Also the award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio (born in Los Angeles, California on November 11, 1974) is a committed environmentalist, who has received praise from environmental groups for his activism.

unique ecosystem

Environmentalist Carlos Zorrilla told EL NORTE that “the future of the irreplaceable Íntag Valley, Ecuador, as well as of the local communities that depend on the health of the cloud forest ecosystem and the incredible biodiversity that the region harbors, is at stake. at the beginning of this week when a case of rights of nature will be aired in a Cantonal court, which will determine if a mining project can continue with its large-scale open-pit copper extraction operations in this area”.

amazing wildlife

Conservationists argue that the Environmental Impact Study published for the project carried out by the Ecuadorian state company Enami and the Chilean mining company Codelco did not include a mention of the area’s incredible wildlife. This includes the Harlequin Snout Frog #HarlequinToad, which was rediscovered in 2016 and lives nowhere else in the world.

“Wildlife paradise in Intag”

Local communities, some of which have been fighting mining for almost three decades, say that those responsible for the project did not consult them about the impacts on their communities, including access to clean water and on their livelihoods.

The Íntag Valley is a paradise for wildlife, home to hundreds of species, several of them at risk of extinction, and a number of endemic species that do not exist anywhere else in the world.

As a Key Biodiversity Area (KBA)the KBA Intag-toisan, the Intag Valley is also critical to the persistence of biodiversity and the overall health of our planet.

Let us call on the courts of Ecuador to defend the rights of nature in the country, as the judicial system recently did in the Los Cedros Biological Reserve case, and put an end to the threat of mining in the Íntag Valley. . #SalvemosIntag, is the request made by environmentalists.