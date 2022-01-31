Leonardo Dicaprio: Government and Repsol remain silent on the cause of the oil spill | shows

The actor Leonardo Dicaprio returned to demonstrate on the serious oil spill in the sea off Ventanilla that occurred on January 15 and that would be Repsol’s responsibility. The American artist exposed how this environmental disaster affected the ecosystems and criticized the actions of the transnational company, as well as the control of the State.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker