Leonardo Dicaprio: Government and Repsol remain silent on the cause of the oil spill | shows

The actor Leonardo Dicaprio returned to demonstrate on the serious oil spill in the sea off Ventanilla that occurred on January 15 and that would be Repsol’s responsibility. The American artist exposed how this environmental disaster affected the ecosystems and criticized the actions of the transnational company, as well as the control of the State.

“Two weeks after one of the largest documented oil spills in Peru, the Government and the Spanish energy company Repsol they remain silent on the cause of the disaster and are slow to respond to the magnitude of the crisis according to the Peruvian environmental organization Pro Delphinus,” Dicaprio wrote on his Instagram account.

Dicaprio pointed out that the government and Repsol “are slow to respond to the magnitude of the crisis.” Image: Instagram capture

The protagonist of Don’t Look Up (Netflix, 2021) was also concerned about the direct impact on the fauna and workers who depend on the sea. “This includes the deaths of Humboldt penguins, sea otters and red-footed cormorants. He has also left hundreds of families in coastal communities without work or access to food“, he pointed.

The Ministry of the Environment indicated that some 11,900 barrels of crude in the sea in front of Ventanilla. Distant number of the first Repsol estimates. Dicaprio thanked the NGO Pro Delphinus and the “I recover my sea” coalition for the logistics and experience they provided to contain the advance of contamination.

