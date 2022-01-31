La Jornada – Directing my children is a unique experience that I would not miss for anything: Sean Penn

“I found myself with a unique experience that I would not miss for anything,” said Sean Penn, evaluating his latest film as a director, The Flag Day. He has directed actors like Viggo Mortensen, who starred in his behind-the-scenes debut in 1991. The Indian Runner, and Jack Nicholson in The Crossing Guard Y The Pledge. This time he turned to Dylan and Hopper, the children he had with his ex-wife Robin Wright.

The Independent spoke with Sean Penn and his daughter Dylan, who “has the skin of her mother”, says the actor, recovering from the unmitigated disaster that was his last directorial outing, the humanitarian worker drama of thelastface, film that was booed at Cannes when it was released, and has regained its footing with The flag Day.

Maybe because it is a story close to his heart, true, based on the book Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life, by Jennifer Vogel. flag-day is a father-daughter drama told silently from the writer’s perspective. She recounts her childhood and young adult years when she begins to realize that her father, John Vogel, played by Penn, is a con artist. “It’s a great story of truth and deceit,” she noted.

She gave the book to Dylan when he was 15, asking him if he would consider playing young Jennifer on screen. She had never acted. “I did not want to do it. I never wanted to be on camera,” she expressed. Her paternal grandparents, Leo Penn, were actor and director, and Eileen Ryan, also acted (she appeared frequently in her son’s films), while Robin Wright has a career spanning from The Princess Bride to House of Cards.

For Dylan, who grew up far from Hollywood in a quiet area of ​​San Francisco, there were visits to the sets of their parents, including into the wild, 2007. This adaptation of Christopher McCandless’s memoir about leaving society and finding nature, which his father directed, remains a vivid experience.

“Not only because I was so in love with Emile Hirsch (who played McCandless) at the time, but because I traveled to different states to see my father. I was in Alaska…” she left home at the age of 18 and worked as a waitress, a barista and a pizza delivery girl.

There was a modeling of spells and a period of assistance in television sessions and music videos. Over the years, she thought about working behind the camera, but she felt acting was pretty silly: adults playing dress-up. She little by little she changed her tone. In 2015, she made her screen debut in a horror movie called Condemned. There was also a small role in Elvis & Nixon, with Michael Shannon and Kevin Spacey.

His father, meanwhile, had not given up on the idea of Flag’s day. Initially, he was going to star, with Alejandro González Iñárritu, with whom he did 21 grams, in 2003, directing. But when that failed, he took over as director and went back to Dylan.

As much as he didn’t want to put his daughter onstage, he couldn’t shake the idea of ​​her playing Jennifer. “I didn’t go very deep before Dylan’s face became such an indelible part of my connection to the narrative.”

Then, at the risk of sounding nepotistic, he also cast 28-year-old Hopper as Jennifer’s brother Nick. Penn was forced to play John Vogel, after another actor “dropped out” at 11 o’clock. “He would be very reluctant to act and direct again,” he insisted.

“I am delighted”

“I don’t think I’m particularly wired for it and it seemed like two tiring jobs to do at the same time. I’m thrilled that it happened though, because I was able to have that experience with Dylan and Hopper.”

Regardless of this aversion to cinematic multitasking, Sean Penn created yet another memorable character to add to an already amazing body of work. Between 1996 and 2009 alone, he racked up five Oscar nominations and two wins, for Mystic River Y Milk. Directing John from the mid-1970s to the early 1990s, as he weaves in and out of Jennifer’s life, Penn offers a tender portrait of a con man whose biggest victims are probably his own family. He is gentle and well-intentioned, but also self-deceitful and shameless.

“Pretty slippery, huh?” Sean added. “I think in a very sophisticated way. However, in others, very childish”. He feels that John has something in common with the “right white American male” that he sees around him in so many today, “or rather, I should say, (in) the belief that the American dream that they were promised entitles them to it. It is a very difficult wiring to correct”.

Sean Penn has played a wide spectrum of white Americans, entitled or not, from his gung-ho soldier in casualties of war, from its openly gay mayor of San Francisco, Harvey Milk, to the salacious director who lives in the licorice pizza, by Paul Thomas Anderson. But when it comes to how he views masculinity, he’s old school. He recently told a newspaper: “I’m in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized… I don’t think that (to) be fair to women, we should become them.”

What did he mean by those comments? “I think men have become quite feminized. I have very strong women in my life who don’t take masculinity as a sign of oppression towards them. I think there are a lot of cowardly genes that lead people to give up their jeans and wear a skirt.”

It’s a response that suggests she’d rather masculine and feminine traits remain that, and leaves Dylan alone, staring off into space. I wonder how his relationship compares to the Vogels. “I think in ours, I’m much more handsome,” he jokes. Of course, there are parallels. We’d bump into things that were coming up…it was easy for both of us to look each other in the eye and say, ‘I remember we’ve been there’ and so on.”

When Flag’s day was released in the United States, Penn wanted it to be shown in theaters, but only if viewers were vaccinated against covid-19. “I mean, how can you ask people to go to a theater if their body can be affected. We all have to think about that and seek to overcome this so that people want to go to theaters.”

He has “enormous faith in vaccines” and speaks of living in a “privileged country” like the United States, where there is not only a surplus of doses, but also ignorance of science.

“Sometimes people take the privilege of freedom as a right to be anti-citizens, seeking false scientific arguments (when it comes to) not getting vaccinated.”

In the past, the actor has been criticized for his activism (most notably in the satirical puppet film Team America), but he has never given up. “We connected,” she said, a hint of optimism in her voice. “We continually try to educate and encourage more people to accept the vaccine and advocate for the distribution of doses in places where people are hungry for them.”

Flag Day premiered on Amazon Prime Video.