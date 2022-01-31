Kyoto University study reveals that exercise can delay Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s begins to show itself gradually in the lives of those who suffer from it. The appearance of this disease of the nervous system that affects more than 30 thousand Peruvians, according to the Ministry of Health (minsa), it could be delayed. Research from Kyoto University ( Japan ) yielded results that indicate that performing two hours of moderate exercise per week is associated with a slower progression of the mentioned pathology. This was published by the prestigious journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

“Our results are exciting because they suggest that it may never be too late for someone with Parkinson’s to start an exercise program to improve the course of their disease.”, noted the first author of the research, Kazuto Tsukita. The research involved the participation of 237 people with early-stage Parkinson’s. These, whose average age was 63 years, were monitored for six years.

During this time, the levels of exercise they performed at the beginning and during the study were taken into account, in addition to performing common cognitive tests to measure their verbal and memory skills. The results revealed that those who engaged in at least two hours of daily physical activity such as gardening, grooming, or walking performed better on cognitive tests and had slower disease progression.

It should be noted that the level of exercise that the participants performed before starting the experiment was not taken into account. The authors of this study found that it was more important to maintain physical activity over time after being diagnosed by a professional.

Kyoto University study reveals that exercise can delay Parkinson’s

“We discovered that in order to delay the progression of the disease it is more important for people to maintain an exercise program at the beginning of the pathology than to have been active or not before discovering that they have it”Tsukita assured.

ENCOURAGING NEWS

The research director of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Chile and researcher at the Institute of Biomedical Neuroscience (BNI), Rómulo Fuentes, described the result of the study promoted by the University of Kyoto as novel and important. Fuentes noted that medications given to people with Parkinson’s help relieve symptoms, but none have succeeded in slowing the progression of the disease itself.

“What is relevant here is that this research tells us that a low-cost intervention, such as daily physical activity, constant movement, may be a slower agent of deterioration something that is quite new and that would impact the quality of life of many people”, the specialist stressed to the journalist Janine Marcano.

Kyoto University study reveals that exercise can delay Parkinson’s

Rodrigo Pacheco, director of the neuroimmunology laboratory of the Fundación Ciencia y Vida and professor at the San Sebastián University, clarifies that neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s, have multifactorial causes. Therefore, it is very likely that the slowdown in exercise-associated disease occurs in the context of otherwise healthy living.

The Peruvian Ministry of Health pointed out that 90% of Parkinson’s cases in our country occur after the age of 40, although the average age is between 50 and 60 years. Although it is true that there is still no cure for Parkinson’s, there is a lot of medical research around the world trying to discover the cause of this chronic disease, which progressively affects the central nervous system and the control of body movement.

KEEP READING

A COVID-19 protein could accelerate the onset of Parkinson’s disease

Does having the flu increase the chances of developing Parkinson’s disease?

Minsa: People over 40 years of age must have a third dose of the vaccine to enter closed spaces