Kylie Jenner’s pose pregnant with millions of ‘likes’

The photograph of the businesswoman showing off her tummy while waiting for her second child with Travis Scott has once again broken all records.

“New year, new beginnings. See you soon” wrote the Hulu content platform on its social networks to promote the first teaser of the kardashians, the new reality show starring one of the most famous families of the moment. In said video some images of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie with the matriarch, Kris Jenner, were seen, while the following text could be read: “When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show”. The program picks up the witness of the successful Keeping up with the Kardashians that ended in 2021 and the official date of the premiere is not yet known, which is expected to arrive in the coming months.

It is very likely that the new episodes coincide with the birth of the second child of Kylie Jenner. The youngest of the sisters will be a mother again with Travis Scott, as announced last September when she posted a video on her Instagram profile showing different stages of pregnancy and beginning with a first frame in the that the pregnancy test appears, where it can be read “positive” and the father of the baby hugging his partner.

The businesswoman had said little since then with issues that went beyond the launch of her first bikini collection or issues related to her cosmetic firm, especially considering the misfortune that occurred last November when at a Travis Scott concert in the Astroworld festival in Houston, panic broke out and caused a human avalanche that resulted in eight deaths and dozens of injuries. But now, when we have just said goodbye to the year and we are facing a new stage, he has wanted to take stock of what has happened in the last months of his life.

Kylie Jenner’s pregnant post on Instagram. | Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner has said goodbye to the year with a black and white pose in which she boasts of pregnancy reflects as follows: “As 2022 approaches, I have been reflecting on this last year and the blessings it brought, but also the many heartaches he went through. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made in my life. I pray this new year is filled with lots of love for all of you and I hope you all stay safe and sound during this time.” It can be read next to the image that, in less than 24 hours it accumulates more than 11 million likes‘.

Impressive figures, although not so much for the founder of Kylie Cosmetics that until 2019 she could boast of holding the title of publication with the most likes in history when she shared the first image of her daughter Stormi after her birth.