Kylie Jenner shows off the ideal shades for makeup on Valentine’s Day

The American socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has shared the ideal shades that you should use in your makeup to succeed on Valentine’s Day, with its new collection of Kylie Cosmetics reveals what is trend.

Kylie Jenner has launched a special edition for the Day of love and Friendship, her makeup line is now full of hearts and very special colors for your date with yourself, friends or your partner.

To begin with, the mother of Stormi Webster and Travis Scott’s partner who is expecting their second baby details that The trend for Valentine’s Day is glitters, all shades of pink and even silver glitter can make you look most majestic.

The glitters go on the eyes as shadows or eyeliner and to give a romantic touch to your make up, you can combine the glitter with a less eccentric tone, so Kylie Jenner combats the shades of your lipsticks ranging from pink to more peach.

The younger sister of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian surprises with the shape of her lipsticks, they are all heart-shaped so they look fantastic, imagine taking it out of your bag to touch up your lips.

Whatever your style when it comes to makeup, Kylie Jenner shares on social networks that higlighter They are a basic to give you the majesty that you deserve, even in the morning and much better if it is at night, it gives you a special and very natural glow.

As if that were not enough, Kendall Jenner’s sister makes it known that she is still at the top of fashion on lip liner which makes it look like you have them much thicker and the lipsticks on pink tones in a matte style.

But of course, when it comes to fashion, what suits you, Kylie Jenner also makes it clear that lips full of transparent gloss is the only thing you need to make an impact on Valentine’s Day, with a lip base in your favorite pink color.

Although you can combine all the new Kylie Cosmetics products, the multimillionaire also creator of Kile Skin, Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby details that the ideal is to focus on a single area and take the rest very naturally, she even shares the false eyelashes that highlight your look.