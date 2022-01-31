Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker send each other love on Instagram

The weekend has been the busiest for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The fashion couple has not separated for a single moment and has carried out both alone and family plans, all broadcast almost live through Instagram, of course. Thus, during one of their outings, a photo was taken of each other kissing in the purest adolescent style —which freaks us out, we have to say— and it was the musician who chose to share it on his social networks with a message of what stronger: “I would die for you”three words to which his fiancée responded in the comments in the same way:

“You, I would die for you.”

As expected, the internet was working its magic again and this gesture of unbridled love obtained more than half a million ‘likes’ in just a few hours. The best? The comments of their friends and fans who did not hesitate to support them through a comment: “If my love is not going to be like this, I don’t want it”, “The Weeknd has been added to the chat”, “hopefully you don’t get to do it ” and “live for her, Travis, that is the true commitment”, among thousands of other messages.

In said snapshot, the tandem once again dressed up as a whole, very much in their ‘rockstar’ vibe that they have been leading for some time now. By the way, if you want to copy her style, here we have the perfect guide for you.

Kourt shared a very special photo for both

Also, in addition to all the videos and images that they left us from last weekend, Kardashian went a step further and gave her fans a rather curious graphic document. Is about an image of both taken in June 2018, when the businesswoman was still with her ex-partner and father of her three children, Scott Disick. Which, by the way, does not take her ex’s commitment to Barker well.

It is a fairly casual image, where both are in the same room almost without realizing it. In fact, he appears in the background and she just drinks from a glass without locking eyes with her. Barker’s response to the snapshot was another borderline cheesy display of love:

“Soulmates. We were meant to be together.”

We would love to know what you talked about during that evening, was it then that a slight spark between the two arose? I’m sure they’ll take care of telling it later. By the way, little or almost nothing to know about their future wedding, which, according to close sources, would be planned for this year if the thousand and one circumstances they have in mind fit together. Be that as it may, we already know a great detail: it will not be a bodorrio in style in the purest Kardashian style.

