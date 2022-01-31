Know how tall the actress is – Publimetro México

Jennifer Aniston is undoubtedly one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood. Her great talent, beauty and fresh personality have catapulted her to fame since her beginnings on television and the big screen.

As time goes by, fans of the actress feel more and more interested in knowing even the smallest detail of her life, whether in the love or professional field; but this time many have expressed curiosity about her height.

Currently, the actress has more than 38 million followers on her official Instagram account. With so many eyes on it, there is a detail that has not gone unnoticed and has undoubtedly generated many unknowns.

Almost all the photos shared by Aniston have a similarity and that is that the actress does not abandon a pair of heels; reason for which an inexplicable interest has been created to know her height without any type of platform or heeled shoes.

Throughout the seasons of “Friends” we can see that Jennifer Aniston is one of the shortest cast members. However, she is not as short as she seems. At 52, the actress is 1.64 meters tall, a number considered average height.

Although we do not know if the use of heels is for reasons of fashion or complex size. The actress always looks to wear shoes with a bit of height, even if we talk about tennis.

In relation to her colleagues from “Friends”, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Aniston is the smallest, since the actress who gives life to “Monica” measures 1.65 m and for her part, the interpreter of “Phoebe” 1.73 m. So she could be said to be one of the shortest actresses in the series.

