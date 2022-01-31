KLOPP EXPLAINED IT CLEARLY: Why did Liverpool decide to sign Luis Díaz?

The move is official. Tottenham wanted it, but Liverpool attacked without hesitation. Y The Reds they ended up winning the race by Colombian Luis Diaz.

As soon as the transfer was formalized, the historic Jürgen Klopp came out to explain why he and his club decided to bet on the recent Copa América Revelation Player.

The German coach said that they had been following the one from La Guajira for a long time, and explained that with the coffee attacker they are adding a true fighter.

Klopp described Fought as a talented team player who always thinks about the rival goal. And he shared that, in the current UEFA Champions League (matches against Porto), he confirmed the quality of the South American whirlwind.

Luis Díaz, in his opinion, will make Liverpool better.

KLOPP TALKED ABOUT THE SIGNING OF LUIS DÍAZ

“I couldn’t be happier that we have been able to close this deal and bring Luis to Liverpool. I’ve always been a believer in only signing players in January if you would sign them in the summer, and that’s the case with Luis.”

“He is an outstanding player and someone we have been following for a long time. We think he has what it takes to fit into our style and to adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally. He is a player who is hungry for success and knows that you have to fight to get what he wants. He is a fighter, there is no doubt. He is a talented team player who always has the goal in mind.”

“The team deserves to add quality. And when we played against Luis this season, we saw how dangerous he is, how fast he is and how his mentality helped the team.”

“Luis is a player that we believe makes us better now and in the future. He is the player we really wanted.”

Undefeated data. Luis Díaz scored 4 goals in 5 games played (388 minutes) in his first Copa América. He scored against Brazil, he scored against Argentina, he scored in the match for third place and equaled Lionel Messi as the leading scorer.

Did you know…? Luis Díaz recorded 16 goals and 5 assists in 28 games played for Porto during the 2021/22 season.