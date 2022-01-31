Kiss bassist says no one should decide on Britney Spears’ finances

Legendary Gene Simmons expressed his support for Britney Spears in her ongoing battle with her family regarding her controversial previous conservatorship, with a post he shared on his Twitter account. The Kiss bassist reposted a TMZ tweet that said the embattled pop star might come forward for a deposition at the request of her father, Jamie Spears.

The interpreter began his message by expressing that he was not familiar with discussing other people’s legal problems, as he wrote: “Ok. It’s not usually an area where I comment. But here it goes.” Simmons went on to say that the hitmaker was fully entitled to the earnings she had accumulated throughout her impressive career.

Okay. Not usually an area I comment on. But here goes. @Britney Spears earned her money the hard way — she worked for it…No one, including parents and family should have any say regarding her finances. Period. https://t.co/CnXEFknNTZ — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 28, 2022

Jamie Spears asks Britney to deny that he forbade her to marry

Jamie’s attorney reportedly contacted Britney’s legal team and asked to set a date for both Jamie and Britney to make statements on the matter, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that Jamie specifically wants the artist to be questioned, under oath, about allegations made in June 2021 in which she claimed she was forced to have an IUD inserted and was prohibited from marrying.

Jamie’s attorney sent an email to Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, requesting a date and time for Britney to testify, TMZ reported. Sources tell the outlet that the statement will be “broad” and will cover questions about “child safety and possible drug use” as well as damning comments Britney made at her June conservatorship hearing.