King Shark would appear in other DC movies

A couple of weeks ago the TV series of Peacemaker on HBO Maxwhich was born as a spin-off of The Suicide Squad created by James Gunn and brings back part of the cast of the film. One of the returning actors is Steve Ageewho played John Economos in The Suicide Squad, as well as being the body of King Shark, or Nanaue.

The Peacemaker series is a hit on HBO Max, continuing James Gunn’s streak that began with The Suicide Squad, DC’s most successful production on the streaming service. Because of this, it would not be a surprise if we see more characters from The Suicide Squad in other productions, such as Nanaue, because even Steve Agee believes that Warner Bros. Couldn’t Afford Not To Bring King Shark Back. See below what he said in an interview for thedirect site.

My fingers are crossed. I mean, judging by the audience reactions, I don’t know how they could afford not to bring King Shark back. I don’t know if The Suicide Squad is going to get a sequel or not. I think that would be great, but they also just established the character…he’s an audience favorite. I wouldn’t be surprised if he appears in other movies. I hope so. I’d love to play him again.” Steve Agee

Even if Steve Agee is in charge of interpreting the body of King Sharkthe voice of nanaue It belongs to none other than Sylvester Stallone. Because of this, there is a possibility that we will see King Shark again without Steve Agee, with another actor taking his place when it comes to interpreting his body. But nevertheless, James Gunn he asked DC not to make a sequel to The Suicide Squad without him.

A week ago, director James Gunn said he was working on a new spin-off of The Suicide Squad, although it had not yet been officially approved by HBO Max. Furthermore, he feels very confident that we will have a Peacemaker Season 2well “we are the biggest tv show in the world right now”. Whether he’s back to being King Shark’s body or playing John Economos, we’ll most likely continue to see Steve Agee within the DCEU.