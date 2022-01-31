King Richard: the new Will Smith movie that came to HBO Max



The tape arrived this Friday, January 7, at the HBO Max catalog. IMDB

January 07, 2022 10:24 a.m.

This week the new film King Richard, starring Will Smith, was added to the HBO Max catalogue, and portrays the life of Richard Williams, the father of the renowned tennis players Venus and Serena.

Using unconventional methods, this father will tirelessly seek for his two daughters to reach the top of international sport, not knowing that they would end up changing the history of tennis forever.

Original title

King Richard.

Year

2021.

Duration

138 minutes

Country

U.S.

Direction

Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Cast

Will Smith, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, Craig Tate, Dylan McDermott, Katrina Begin, Andy Hoff, Jimmy Walker Jr., George Ketsios, Susie Abromeit, Noah Bean, Judith Chapman, Layla Crawford, Chet Grissom, Vivienne Bersin, Daniele Lawson, Vaughn W. Hebron, Christian Yeung, John Dinan, Hannah Barefoot, Adam Cropper, Mel Fair, Gabi Stewart, Carrie Gibson, Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew, Danya LaBelle, Jeni Jones , Josiah Cross, Sean Berube, Michael Andrew Baker, Mathew Trent Hunnicutt, Trent Longo, Rod Sweitzer, Connie Ventress, Kika Cicmanec.

Gender

Drama.

