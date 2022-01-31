King Richard: the new Will Smith movie that came to HBO Max
This week the new film King Richard, starring Will Smith, was added to the HBO Max catalogue, and portrays the life of Richard Williams, the father of the renowned tennis players Venus and Serena.
Using unconventional methods, this father will tirelessly seek for his two daughters to reach the top of international sport, not knowing that they would end up changing the history of tennis forever.
Original title
King Richard.
Year
2021.
Duration
138 minutes
Country
U.S.
Direction
Reinaldo Marcus Green.
Cast
Will Smith, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, Craig Tate, Dylan McDermott, Katrina Begin, Andy Hoff, Jimmy Walker Jr., George Ketsios, Susie Abromeit, Noah Bean, Judith Chapman, Layla Crawford, Chet Grissom, Vivienne Bersin, Daniele Lawson, Vaughn W. Hebron, Christian Yeung, John Dinan, Hannah Barefoot, Adam Cropper, Mel Fair, Gabi Stewart, Carrie Gibson, Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew, Danya LaBelle, Jeni Jones , Josiah Cross, Sean Berube, Michael Andrew Baker, Mathew Trent Hunnicutt, Trent Longo, Rod Sweitzer, Connie Ventress, Kika Cicmanec.
Gender
Drama.
