Kim Kardashian’s new love

A few months ago, Kim Kardashian revealed that she separated from the father of her children, Kanye West. It was thus that he took refuge in family and work. In addition, she is finishing her studies to become a lawyer.

Now, she is dating Pete Davidson, a 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian. Together they undertook a trip through the United States. They are in full enjoyment: group outings, appointments and the hubbub of the early days.

The relationship between the media and Kanye West is rough because they can not agree on the mood around the visitation regime. On the other hand, the rapper was arrested at the door of the former common home by a security team, when he arrived from school with his children. He also warned that this event occurred because Kim’s boyfriend was inside the property. This was denied by the woman’s spokesmen.

In the present, Kim is in charge of household expenses and raising the four children. She and Kanye have divided the fortune harvested in the conjugal partnership. In addition, Kim studies law, represents fashion brands and is the executive producer of the show she performs with her sisters and mother. What’s more, now it will have an exclusive signal and it will no longer be a reality show anymore. Everything will be supervised by you. It happens that after almost two decades, the signal E decided not to renew the contracts due to lack of budget, because they could not finance the sums that this clan requested to show behind the scenes of their lives.