Kim Kardashian’s days in Hawaii, Katy Perry’s night in New York: celebrities in one click

Brought and relax. Kim Kardashian managed to combine her work activities with a few days off: she traveled to the beaches of Hawaii, and made a photographic production to promote the launch of her new bikinis (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Workday. Kourtney Kardashian was photographed while doing a lingerie photo campaign in the Hollywood Hills. The production required several changes in which she wore different types of outfits (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Shopping day. Kylie Jenner toured the most exclusive stores in Los Angeles, and was photographed when she left a store with several bags of products that she had bought. She wore a skin-colored catsuit and printed buccaneers that she combined with her bag.

Mar Flores and Elías Sacal were photographed as they walked and took a romantic stroll through the streets of Madrid, Spain. She wore a jean, patterned sweater and black coat with gold buttons, while he opted for a slightly more formal look of pants, shirt, sweater and jacket.

Katy Perry went out to enjoy the night in New York. To do this, she wore a set of burgundy leather pants and top and completed her outfit with a black faux leather coat.

Jim Carrey was photographed while taking a walk through the streets of Los Angeles accompanied by a woman who, when she noticed the photographers, tried to cover her face

Training Day. Rita Ora took a fitness class in a private room in Sydney, Australia, and was photographed leaving. She wore a black sports outfit, wore headphones and two bottles to stay hydrated.

Dua Lipa was photographed as she left the rehearsal room, where she was accompanied by a group of friends. The singer wore an exclusive Gucci jacket that she launched in conjunction with The North Face. And she completed her outfit with a pewter colored purse

Fun night. Rihanna went out to eat at an exclusive restaurant in New York. To do this, she wore a green faux fur skirt, a blue sports jacket with black and white details, a blue and white faux fur scarf, and white shoes that she tied to her legs.

Happy vacations. Kate Hudson was photographed when she returned to the hotel where she is staying these days in New York. The actress was shown with a smile enjoying her well-deserved rest. She wore a black coat that she combined with her bag, sunglasses and a wool hat (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Dancer of Cuban origin and war veteran without privileges: the incredible life of César Romero, the first Joker in history

Pink suits, hypophobia and a 140 point scar on his face: Jason Momoa, much more than muscles

Ernestina Pais and Joaquín Levinton recalled their youthful nights: “We did everything you can imagine”