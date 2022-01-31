Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson run away from Kanye West; the rapper follows them everywhere

It seems that kanye-west don’t lose hope that kim kardashian forgive him and go back to being a couple, so much so that follows her and Pete Davidson everywhere Y in several places they were about to coincide. The rapper’s actions surprise everyone since a few days ago it was revealed that he has a relationship with the actress Julie Fox And till they shouted their love to the four winds with some romantic photos.

After it was revealed that kanye-west Y Julie Fox They fell in love almost instantly. kim kardashian She did not remain silent and shared her opinion about this controversial romance: she said that don’t take them seriously and that she knows that it is a tactic of Kanye to make her jealous, but it has not worked, because she is very happy with Peter Davidson. What the famous businesswoman did not count on was that Kanye would go to the extreme of chase them in order to meet her and the comedian.

Kanye West chases Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kanye West has looked for all the ways to “coincidentally” meet Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, however, their attempts have been read by the socialite and in one way or another, prevents them from happening, a source close to Page Six. For example, Ye (as the singer is now called) traveled to Miami to welcome 2022 because he thought Kim would be there due to Peter Davidson had a presentation in that place with Miley Cyrus. Last minute, the star of reality shows she decided not to go and stayed with her children in California.

Photo: AFP

Other Kanye’s attempt to meet the couple It was when he planned to make a presentation in the Dominican Republic because I was sure that Kim and Pete would vacation there. Nevertheless, the couple found out and preferred to change destinations, finally choosing The Bahamas, where they spent some very romantic days.

Photo: AP

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have had to flee from Kanye West because the rapper seeks at all costs to find them together. So far his attempts have failed and as much as he seeks to make the businesswoman jealous, he has not succeeded, and less with Julie Fox, who recently declared himself a fan of the socialite and the program “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.