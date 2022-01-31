Kendall Jenner tells us how to wear a color-blocked look this season

Kendall Jenner gives us another style lesson with her color-blocked look.

Winter is officially in full swing. This weekend there was a snowstorm in New York, and even sunny Los Angeles was gray and gloomy. So when Kendall Jenner stepped out in a color-blocked look in a mood-elevating palette on Saturday, her outfit was a welcome reprieve from our collective seasonal blues.

To lunch with her friend Travis Bennett, the model wore a vibrant lemon yellow turtleneck with a second sweater in an equally cheery hue tied around her shoulders for added warmth. She paired her folded knitwear with high-waisted jeans and brown heeled boots. As for her accessories, this colour-blocked look was no slouch as she could have left her bag at home but she opted for skimpy sunglasses by SALT, dainty hoop earrings and a single ring on her finger. index her.

Kendall Jenner reminds us (with this colour-blocked look) that spring is on the horizon, but it’s also a way of coping with sub-zero temperatures until the season changes. Experts call it “dressing on dopamine” – the idea that you can happily dress in bold knitwear and statement accessories in bright colors during the colder months.

Original note: InStyle.com

Following: The hottest lingerie brands to pamper yourself this February 14

Explore more at: Instyle.mx