Kendall Jenner teaches how to wear the most controversial flossing leggings

Kendall Jenner has confirmed, through her latest publications, that she is a true lover of leggings. Recently, she was seen wearing extremely classic copies, along with the model Hailey Bieber. However, he has now shown that he has the stylistic keys to carry the leggings most impossible of all. It is a white design that champions the ‘flossing‘, that is, the thin strips of fabric that surround the abdomen area and that are inspired by the idiosyncrasies of the wardrobes that defined the 2000s.

the supermodel, Kendall Jenner is aware that in this 2022 our nostalgic feeling for the Y2K imperative does not cease. Knowing this, he has wanted to add to his collection of timeless garments –because the leggings they do not understand seasons – an article that is sure to give rise to endless talk.

The most controversial leggings have captivated Kendall Jenner

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

What if the leggings would be the perfect replacement for pants? Since this hypothesis appeared, we have not stopped visualizing how world-class celebrities succumb to them. Although all fashion lover has felt a hint of astonishment by said garment at some point in his life, the reality is that the creative directors have suggested to the leggings as pieces to replace traditional silhouette trousers in the following spring.

Burberry, Saint Laurent and AZ Factory have been some of the fashion houses that have predicted the use that we will give to these creations. One of the premises that a priori were launched to find out how to combine the leggings referred to the fact that they could not be defended, under any circumstances, as if pants it was, because it is possible that unnecessary folds are created in the pelvic area, due to its characteristic elastic texture.

However, over time, it has been observed that, in reality, we find ourselves in front of a garment that invites us to experiment with it. Therefore, even recommending accompanying the leggings with vigorous blouses that allow all the attention to be focused on the torso, we will say that Kendall Jenner it is proclaimed one of the best sources of inspiration to defend them. The young businesswoman has combined them with a white long sleeve matching top.