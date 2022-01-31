Kendall Jenner Shares Sweet Photos From Vacation In Italy With Devin Booker

It seems that the relationship between Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, the player of the Phoenix Suns and Olympic gold champion, Devin Booker, is on the right track. Although the model does not usually share much of her relationships, He recently posted a couple of photos with Booker from their vacation in Italy.

In her Instagram stories, the businesswoman shared with her more than 187 million followers two sweet shots of Devin hugging her from behind with the Amalfi Coast at sunset in the background.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker in ItalyKendall Jenner shared a couple of photos on Instagram with her boyfriend, Devin Booker, from their vacation together in Italy. Here all the details.

@kendalljenner (Instagram)



The couple enjoyed their vacation in Italy last month, visiting various places throughout the Mediterranean, including the island of Capri. The couple also enjoyed the Sardinian coast together with other friends.

Before their getaway to Italy, the couple took a trip to a lake, which was documented by Booker on his Instagram account. The basketball player shared several images and a video of his walk around the lake, in addition to a photograph of Kendall posing in a bathing suit with the gold medal that Team USA won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The relationship between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

The first romance rumors between Kendall and Devin began in April 2020 when they were seen walking together heading to Sedona, Arizona. A month later, they were seen together near the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles.

A few months later, they were both seen with Kylie Jenner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu. They were also captured by paparazzi leaving a pet store in the same city.

In September 2020, the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Booker vacationed in Idaho with some friends, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, but It was not until February 2021 that Kendall made their romance official on Instagram by posting a photo of both.

Later, on June 13, the couple shared a series of photos on their respective social networks to commemorate their first year of relationship. Additionally, during the NBA regular season, as well as in the playoffs and finals, Kendall showed his support for the basketball player by attending several Phoenix Suns games.