Kendall Jenner and Irina Baeva wear the same leggings and impose fashion

The leggings They have become one of the basics of the wardrobe and even more so after Fashion Week in Paris, which had them as protagonists in several collections of prestigious brands. In addition, they were already the favorites of the famous, who were willing to create magnificent combinations with which initiate new trends.

Among the celebrities who have always worn them stands out Kendall Jenner, who had the perfect combination: long socks, UGG boots or padded sandals. This idea quickly gained popularity, however, the attention for a couple of days has been focused on a few white leggings that the model boasted on her Instagram account.

However, she is not the only famous one who wears them, which seems to indicate that this garment accompanied by a top will be one of the favorite fashion trends of 2022 or at least the spring-summer season. Well, while Kendall Jenner shows them off spectacularly in Los Angeles, United States, Irina Baeva shows them off from Mexico.

Irina Baevawho is Gabriel Soto’s fiancee, posed this Sunday as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan with the same pair of leggigns that Kendall She modeled last week and they both look more than perfect. And for you to join this new trend, perfect for exercising or for a day off, we tell you where you can get this garment and how it should be worn to look fashionable.

(Photos: @kendalljenner)

Livia Brito vs Irina Baeva: This is how the best bikini looks from the Riviera Maya look

Alo, the brand behind the acclaimed leggings of the famous

Last week, Kylie Jenner’s sister shared on her Instagram account a couple of photos wearing beautiful white leggings cuya way out than the classic models. Well, this garment stands out for having pleats at the height of the pelvis, as well as a couple of ribbons that surround the abdomen and waist.

That is why we told you that they are the leggings perfect for layering with a top to create the perfect monochromatic look. In addition, this second piece helps the belts adjusted to the waist and the pleats become the protagonists of the outfit.

(Photos: @irinabaeva)

Even if Kendall decided to wear a white top with thick straps with pleats in the central part and an oversize cropped sweatshirt on top, Irina Baeva She opted for a white long-sleeved top with a bare back. So we don’t know which combination we love more.

To look just like the famous ones you can get leggings like these in the Allo Yoga brand which also has this beautiful model in colors such as black and blue.

KEEP READING

Kendall Jenner melts the snow, shows off a tiny bikini in low temperatures

Irina Baeva reveals the date of her wedding with Gabriel Soto; Will it be her this year?