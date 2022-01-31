Keanu Reeves: This is the $560,000 Porsche that the actor drives | VIDEO

famous canadian actor Keanu Reeves, is currently one of the favorite hollywood actorsWell, thanks to his talent, intelligence and generosity for many people he is someone to admire.

Despite these personality traits, Reeves is also considered one of the “Baddest Boys” of the film industry, although it is something that seems contradictory.

Well, it turns out that the protagonist of John Wick, who in addition to being a person who is always giving something to talk about for his charities, is a great lover of motorcycles and cars, for which he showed his great skills behind the wheel.

Drive sports car of more than 500 thousand dollars

Keanu Reeves fought a speed duel against the actor Alex Winter, because both drove a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which is valued at 560 thousand dollars.

This spectacular race was immortalized in the documentary “Going the Distance” whose trailer you will be able to see at the end of this note so that you can express your opinion on his way of handling both actors.

In this documentary you can see Reeves very safe and confident when driving this 100 percent electric car with a maximum power of 670 hp and an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

For lovers of electric cars, this is the top model of the so-called “warhorses” of the German manufacturer, in which the futuristic design of its interior stands out.

