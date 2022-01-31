Keanu Reeves: They Try To Boycott ‘Matrix Resurrections’ In China – Movie News

The actor’s participation in the upcoming Tibet support concert has upset Chinese nationalists.

The relationship between Hollywood and China is complicated despite the fact that the American industry has always tried to enter the powerful Chinese market. If there is a thorny topic for the Chinese authorities, that is the question related to the Tibet. Y Keanu Reeveswhose last film, Matrix Resurrectionspremiered in the Asian country a couple of weeks ago, just learned it the hard way.

Why? The actor plans participate in a benefit concert on March 3, whose proceeds will go to support the Tibetan cause. The organizer of the show is the non-profit organization Tibetan Houseclassified by Beijing as a separatist organization that supports the cause of the Dalai Lama for the independence of Tibet.

This has provoked the fury of Chinese nationalists, who call for a boycott of the actor and all his films. The last film starring the actor to reach Chinese cinemas was the fourth installment of The Matrix and, in fourteen days since its premiere, it has grossed a total of $12.3 million. The call to boycott Reeves could worsen these box office figures.

“How is it possible that Keanu Reeves participates in a concert in favor of the independence of Tibet? Aren’t these celebrities afraid of losing the Chinese market?” An account called CHINAD8 wrote on the Weibo social network. “The film should be withdrawn now. Out of the Chinese market, thank you”posted another user.

Reeves has always had a close relationship with China where he has a large number of fans. As he himself has stated on occasion, his “grandmother is Chinese and Hawaiian.” He also shot his first film as a director in the Asian country, The power of Tai Chireleased in 2013. At the moment, no action taken about that Matrix Resurrections in the Chinese market. So, we will have to wait to see if Reeves’ participation in the Tibet House benefit concert causes a bad relationship between the actor and the Asian country.

The organization Tibetan House Since its inception, it has had a close relationship with Hollywood actors. The headquarters of this organization was created in 1987 in the United States and its goal is to preserve Tibetan culture after Chinese invasion that Tibet suffered in the 1950s. Its promoters were Robert Thurman, the composer Philip Glass and Richard Gere, and even then they promised to hold an annual benefit concert.

ACTORS CENSORED IN CHINA

Reeves is not the only actor who has made Chinese authorities uncomfortable. Richard Gere, a Buddhist and notorious supporter of the Tibetan cause, has long been a persona non grata in China. The same goes for Brad Pitt from his movie Seven years in Tibet, by Jean-Jacques Annaud. The film was banned by Beijing as it did not sit well with the positive portrayal of the Dalai Lama.

Kundûn, by Martin Scorsese, also suffered the wrath of the censors and was banned. Disney, the film’s producer and distributor, had ignored warnings from Chinese authorities during production. This caused a temporary retaliation, as they banned all the films in their catalogue. A measure that ended two years later, on the occasion of the premiere of the animated film mulan.

